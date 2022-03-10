 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   I wonder if Alex Jones was paid for consulting   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ghouls
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I notice Twitter pulled the Russian government tweet. Interesting.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russians, like Republicans, assume that everybody does the evil things that they do.
So to them, everybody is a crisis actor, because that's what they would do.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Russians, like Republicans, assume that everybody does the evil things that they do.
So to them, everybody is a crisis actor, because that's what they would do.


Yes.  Every accusation is a confession.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A pregnant woman in a maternity ward is really a pregnant woman in the internet? So the bombing didn't happen? Is that what I'm seeing?
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This actually proves that Ukraine was behind the attack on Ukraine and Putin is innocent. See if Ukraine was not innocent there is no way they would have had the digital background for this woman set up in advance to be used in order to make Putin look bad after Ukraine forced him to attack.

My head now hurts a lot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When a court order prohibits you from calling anyone a crisis actor and you won't violate it because you're afraid of jail

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russia Says Injured Pregnant Woman Is a Crisis Actor. She's Actually a Pregnant Blogger.

This F*CKING war is making me defend bloggers.  BLOGGERS!!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Russia Says Injured Pregnant Woman Is a Crisis Actor. She's Actually a Pregnant Blogger.

This F*CKING war is making me defend bloggers.  BLOGGERS!!


Imagine typing your opinions on a website and thinking other people care enough to read them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: foo monkey: Russia Says Injured Pregnant Woman Is a Crisis Actor. She's Actually a Pregnant Blogger.

This F*CKING war is making me defend bloggers.  BLOGGERS!!

Imagine typing your opinions on a website and thinking other people care enough to read them.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: foo monkey: Russia Says Injured Pregnant Woman Is a Crisis Actor. She's Actually a Pregnant Blogger.

This F*CKING war is making me defend bloggers.  BLOGGERS!!

Imagine typing your opinions on a website and thinking other people care enough to read them.


BEGOGGLERS!!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, which is she? A pregnant woman, or a pregnant blogger?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, obviously she's faking it:  she has a blog!

Everyone knows people with blogs can't be places and experience things.

/ also, why she's one need crisis actors when there are hundreds of real people actually experiencing the crisis to choose from?
/ and how much does "crisis actor" pay? is there a "hazard" bonus? shift differential?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: When a court order prohibits you from calling anyone a crisis actor and you won't violate it because you're afraid of jail

[Fark user image image 309x313]


That's his "I just orgasmed in a Reptoid." face.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While I don't think russia should be cut off from the internet because it's the only way for the few sane russians to access accurate information, why the fark are russian embassies not being banned from twitter when they do shiat like this? This puts a target on that woman's back.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read up on this, and it's 90% bullchite. The embassy pointed out she's a blogger/IG model (correct), the picture was taken by her photographer (correct, but likely her boyfriend, I'd assume), and it was staged (unknown, but can assume she was at the center). The other items are that the embassy stated Ukrainian troops were using the facility (unknown) and that Russia gave the UN three days notification it was going to bomb the facility (unknown as well, but should be documented somewhere).
Given that it's Russia, it's standard operating procedure, so A) they didn't care and B) it happens often enough that it doesn't matter if their 'complaint' is valid or not.


Unnecessary post, but to me, fascinating to see the info/disinfo campaign going on.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK. Things a pregnant woman can't do:

1. Smoke
b. Drink
iii. Blog

Did I sum that up right?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny lady. She has a random wet kitten in her 'gram.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fastfxr: I read up on this, and it's 90% bullchite. The embassy pointed out she's a blogger/IG model (correct), the picture was taken by her photographer (correct, but likely her boyfriend, I'd assume), and it was staged (unknown, but can assume she was at the center). The other items are that the embassy stated Ukrainian troops were using the facility (unknown) and that Russia gave the UN three days notification it was going to bomb the facility (unknown as well, but should be documented somewhere).
Given that it's Russia, it's standard operating procedure, so A) they didn't care and B) it happens often enough that it doesn't matter if their 'complaint' is valid or not.


Unnecessary post, but to me, fascinating to see the info/disinfo campaign going on.


It's standard Russian warfare strategy. And why they need to be stopped now. Not later. Also why we should have been, at the very least been actively involved in keeping the skies clear of Russian Migs from day one.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: OK. Things a pregnant woman can't do:

1. Smoke
b. Drink
iii. Blog

Did I sum that up right?


They apparently also attract bears.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Well, which is she? A pregnant woman, or a pregnant blogger?


I think the technical term is bloggess
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Well, which is she? A pregnant woman, or a pregnant blogger?


Mmmmmm a pregnant woman blogger?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: OK. Things a pregnant woman can't do:

1. Smokebe around jackhammers
b. Drink
iii. Blog

Did I sum that up right?


snopes.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: A pregnant woman in a maternity ward is really a pregnant woman in the internet? So the bombing didn't happen? Is that what I'm seeing?


I thought the latest report is that it didn't happen at all. That's what the foreign minister was saying.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I think the technical term is bloggess


Dare you to call ANY pregnant woman that.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why is Alex Jones not in prison for leading the harassment of Sandy Hook families?
 
