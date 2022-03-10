 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some doctor)   Catholic diocese removes pastor who... well, that's different   (mynbc5.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Bishop, Roman Catholic Church, Catholic Church, Pope, 10-minute video post, Saint Peter, Apostolic succession, Anglicanism  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2022 at 1:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good on the bishop, for this one thing, at least.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like he needed to be reminded where he was in the chain of command. The Pope has already made it clear it's your duty to get vaccinated and wear masks as a method of protecting your fellow man. Going off on your own tangent is going to result in a slapdown. The Roman Catholic Church is not a democracy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I balk at any incursion into my rights as a human being, certainly [as] a U.S. citizen"

So you became a priest in the Catholic Church?

Fark user image
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's one thing to disagree with Rome and the Vatican.

But may little baby Jesus have mercy on your soul if you piss off your local bishop.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Sounds like he needed to be reminded where he was in the chain of command. The Pope has already made it clear it's your duty to get vaccinated and wear masks as a method of protecting your fellow man. Going off on your own tangent is going to result in a slapdown. The Roman Catholic Church is not a democracy.


True, but control is remarkably decentralized. More than many think. The local bishop makes or breaks people. Trying to get the Vatican interested in a low level situation takes years and lots of pressure, usually.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Lsherm: Sounds like he needed to be reminded where he was in the chain of command. The Pope has already made it clear it's your duty to get vaccinated and wear masks as a method of protecting your fellow man. Going off on your own tangent is going to result in a slapdown. The Roman Catholic Church is not a democracy.

True, but control is remarkably decentralized.More than many think. The local bishop makes or breaks people. Trying to get the Vatican interested in a low level situation takes years and lots of pressure, usually.


It is, but not about doctrine. There's been no doctrine rulings about Covid but the Pope has been pretty clear about his feelings about it, and that's enough to spank this prient with a "thank you, that's enough."

Church lasted long after the last epidemic, so they're holding back.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. A priest needs to lead by example. During the blunt of the pandemic it was virtual masses for me but last fall I was glad to return to normal masses in person. I do need to go to church more, I will admit.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here in Kansas, a pedophile priest that was removed was placed back into service 🤢

/because of statute of limitations
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should have included the link to the story
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Catholic priest turns down little prick?
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well done for the bishop.

I'd assume the priest's attorney told him something like "you have no case", but after that ludicrous ruling against the Navy...
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Barn Door, Horses, Blah Blah Blah.
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
good luck in trying to sue to get your job back... they may just decide to excommunicate you and then you are free to do what you want.
 
JK47
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

paleryder69: good luck in trying to sue to get your job back... they may just decide to excommunicate you and then you are free to do what you want.


Excommunication?  I'd be more worried about where they post him next.  Hiring a lawyer to challenge a Bishop whose mandate you refused?  The Church has a lot of unpleasant posts to fill with warm bodies.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.