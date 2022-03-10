 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Things you bought: Concrete and coffee for the bathtub. Things you should have bought: Shovel, lime, and a plant for the top in the backyard. Thing you didn't have: Wood chipper   (abc7.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Police, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Constable, 23-year-old man, LOS ANGELES, Juan Tejedor Baron, man's body, Detective  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 10:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story has been in the news here the past few days. Don't know the details but it sounds pretty twisted. In quieter times it would make a perfectly good news cycle story.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inglewood represent
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He didn't buy concrete. He bought cement, to make concrete.

/ pet peeeeeeve
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The coffee smell was later overpowered by the decomposing body...

Cool. I found a new opening to my children's novel.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Inglewood represent


Fark handle checks out.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.