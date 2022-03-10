 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   Don't put soda in your gas tank
    Coca-Cola, Gasoline, Soft drink, Youtube video, McDonald's Sprite, gas prices  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because we aren't the sort of folks that do incredibly stoopid things?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It really triggers my liberal sense of decency when people put sugar soda in their automotive gas tanks, especially if they drive a pickup flying flags
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you are a Russian soldier go ahead
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember, if you have a diesel engine, don't put diet soda in it, instead.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag on paid leave?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want my three minutes back.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a tiger in your tank instead.

This was playing PBS when I clicked on this story:

Joe Bonamassa Official - "Tiger In Your Tank" - Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks
Youtube vlqK4DMhawk
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like you are wasting good lemon lime soda by doing this.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have filled his tank with Red Bull.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee in your gas tank instead.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about cat piss? I haven't found any article on that site about not putting cat piss in your gas tank so it must be awesome.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a young lad, after partying all night, I poured the last of a handle of Bacardi 151 in my gas tank. It tastes horrible no matter what you mix it with, but I couldn't throw out perfectly good alcohol. Sometimes the solution is obvious.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Pee in your gas tank instead.


Naw, you pee in diesel tanks. DEF is urea, so you save on that by doing so.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, a friend arrived at a party laughing to himself. Apparently someone tried siphoning his car. The guy was obviously having trouble so my friend helped him fill his milk bottle.  After the thief dumped the fuel into his car, my friend started his MB 300D and drove off to the party.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"significantly cheaper than unleaded gasoline at the moment"
Someone failed at math.   Average price for a 30oz soda at McDonald's is $1.50.  128 oz to a gallon makes $6.40 a gallon the break even point so not cheaper and definitely not significantly cheaper.

It is OK to put soda in your neighbors tank if they are a PITA
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell me how to live my life
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, refrain from using cola as engine oil:

Can you use Coca-Cola as a Motor oil?
Youtube uSWO7JNXxIA
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is for real, those are the people for which self-driving vehicles will be made. And all the better.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: When I was a young lad, after partying all night, I poured the last of a handle of Bacardi 151 in my gas tank. It tastes horrible no matter what you mix it with, but I couldn't throw out perfectly good alcohol. Sometimes the solution is obvious.


Yes, that was a solution.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: Put a tiger in your tank instead.

This was playing PBS when I clicked on this story:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vlqK4DMhawk]


Is that like putting a bee in your butt?

Eddie Murphy - Boogie In Your Butt
Youtube 07P538K83iU
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Current Resident: If this is for real, those are the people for which self-driving vehicles will be made. And all the better.


Self fueling seems more likely to solve this.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: Put a tiger in your tank instead.

This was playing PBS when I clicked on this story:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vlqK4DMhawk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame TikTok.

TikTok Tick Tick Tok clatter clatter grrrrriiind thunka thu VRROOOO KRANG.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no no, you put the Coca Cola in your EV battery to increase range. The phosphoric acid will supercharge the electrochemistry of the battery and improve mileage by so much the Illuminati banned it.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.

/First thing I thought of.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one comment on the article:

Does this article really need to exist?


Yes, yes it does.  Because people can be really really REALLY stupid.
 
borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, those tiktok life hacks don't work?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article never actually said what happens to a car when the tank is filled up with Coca-Cola. They aid the car "stops working," but that is not even the level of detail they gave about gas filters and other details before they even got to that.

SpaceyCat: There's one comment on the article:

Does this article really need to exist?


Yes, yes it does.  Because people can be really really REALLY stupid.


Yeah but since it never answered its own question, the article kinda still doesn't exist.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's people.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, you have to pick the right brand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On second thought, I think nations should refuel Russian ships.

And on an unrelated matter, how much sugar water per gallon of fuel is needed to ruin an engine?
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Simpsons Bingo Bango
Youtube jejL0jlfeqM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
while i was working at a gas station in New Jersey in the 80's
some guy zoomed in and grabbed the nozzle and stated pumping his own 'gas'.
remember this is the state where you still have to let the attendant do it.
i was going to tell him stop i will get it, but it was too late.
so i let him fill it up and took his money.
as i got inside with the other guys i said "lets see how far he goes with the diesel in his unleaded car"
oh the main reason i let him do it was he had punched out the fill neck to take regular.
he made it one mile to the middle of the George Washington bridge.
cue the nelson "HA HA"
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was an energy drink, not soda.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: There's one comment on the article:

Does this article really need to exist?


Yes, yes it does.  Because people can be really really REALLY stupid.


You're assuming that the stupid people will actually read that article AND believe what it says.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I tried the acetone in gas thing once, maybe 13 years ago. No change in mileage, so I never tried again.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Driver: Must have filled his tank with Red Bull.

[i0.wp.com image 500x280]


Live action M.A.S.K.?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brain out front should've told you.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perfect for convoy trucks, though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

talkertopc: How about cat piss? I haven't found any article on that site about not putting cat piss in your gas tank so it must be awesome.


I tried that but got all scratched up.

/ What kind of body armor do they need to put a tiger in the tank?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: There's one comment on the article:

Does this article really need to exist?


Yes, yes it does.  Because people can be really really REALLY stupid.


To be fair, would the sort of people that were seriously considering this take the time to ask the pornbox if it was ok?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You put the sugar in the tank of the sheriff's car. Everybody knows That the world is full of stupid people.

"Banditos" The Refreshments
Youtube IfZbFh7qlCQ
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you want to go super fast put some meth in your tank. I know it's expensive but wow, what a rush.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More tips:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

static.carthrottle.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What about if your car is a Sprite?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about salt in my eyes?
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: More tips:

[i.pinimg.com image 720x463]
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 850x402]
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 720x562]
[static.carthrottle.com image 747x499]


Username definitely checks out.
 
