 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Still planes, trains but not automobiles (unless you want)   (cnbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Flight attendant, Airline, Transportation Security Administration, Association of Flight Attendants, United States Department of Homeland Security, Biden administration, Aircraft hijacking, United States  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Mar 2022 at 11:18 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm thinking what little flying I'll need to do will involve a farking mask. I used to fly for work a lot. I always found planes gross fart and sneeze tubes. Add a dangerous pathogen into the mix and I think I can brave out a 4.5 hour flight in a mask.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i've had to fly a bunch of times during the past 6 months and wearing a mask hasn't been an issue.
 
Calypsocookie [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to wear a mask on the plane forever. Nevermind COVID, I don't want the flu.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will airports and train stations also continue to require masks? If not... you see where I'm going here.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do I have to wear a glove if I have my hand between two pillows when I sleep in a motel room, or is that personal choice?
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't worn a mask in a very long time. I basically do not go anywhere that I would need one.  My job keeps me away from most of humanity, kids soccer is outdoors.  But if I need to for trains or taking flights I'm ok with it.

To be honest I'll never be on a train. Maybe in 10 years when my kids are older we'll do the Denver to San Francisco line with a stop off in SLC. No NYC or DC trips in my future with small children. Those are basically the only two cities in America I would ever need or want to ride public transportation.

Plains?  Of course, disgusting RSV tubes.

/never had Covid
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had no idea it was ending on the 19th. I'm flying out that day too. I would have been wearing a mask regardless.
 
LedLawless
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm going to wear a mask on the plane forever. Nevermind COVID, I don't want the flu.


Seriously.  In the past 2 years and change, I haven't had a single cold, flu, anything. Me and the mask get along just fine.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.