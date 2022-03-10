 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Crane truck parks where it shouldn't, puts the Train On Fire trifecta in play   (abc7news.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else suddenly want tossed salad and scrambled eggs?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had it been a northbound train, there would have been many more injuries.

At the end of the southbound line, Caltrain simply switches the train to the other track, so that the engine pushes the train in the northbound direction. The leading car has passengers all the way up to the front edge.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big crane on the CalTrain
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Had it been a northbound train, there would have been many more injuries.

At the end of the southbound line, Caltrain simply switches the train to the other track, so that the engine pushes the train in the northbound direction. The leading car has passengers all the way up to the front edge.


Eh, Caltrain is seriously empty these days, especially at 11am
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Anyone else suddenly want tossed salad and scrambled eggs?


That prompted me to read his wiki page

he stated in a 2016 interview with The Guardian that the person he admired most was Vladimir Putin "Because he is so comfortably who he is."

That hasn't aged well.

/anyway...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must be Martin's, I doubt Niles of Frasier would have a truck.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

King Something: Anyone else suddenly want tossed salad and scrambled eggs?


Depends on who's salad I'd be tossing.
 
