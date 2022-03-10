 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Well, there's ONE place that's hiring 10,000 workers   (thehill.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.  Now get the DMV to do the same thing.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't ask if they can pay you under the table.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wouldn't work for the IRS. The job is too taxing.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the IRS wants to hire someone to go after churches for violating the terms of their tax-exempt status, I'm available.
 
alienated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like accountability is back on the menu boys
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weird, I didn't know "squash" was a euphemism for "colossally fark up"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.  Took me like 3 months to get my damn return the last few years.  And that's filing electronically.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alienated: Looks like accountability is back on the menu boys


Just for poors.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe the public can recoup some of the dollars stolen by the parasite class

jabberwocking.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I wouldn't work for the IRS. The job is too taxing.


How do you figure? Did you use your powers of deduction?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"So, Mr. Johnson, What can you bring to the Maniacs?"
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the GOP keeps cutting the IRS funding to *lawyers* and *accountants*, to prevent them from auditing billionaires.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I wouldn't work for the IRS. The job is too taxing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These things are cyclical. Every so often, the IRS ramps up staffing. Then Republicans hear stories about people supposedly being treated badly by the IRS and even haul people into committee meetings to tell their sob stories of "jackbooted thugs." And then the IRS is starved once again, with new "reforms" intended to stop the agency from ever doing its job.

I work in the tax field, and I remember, very early in my career, a senior partner at my firm saying "the IRS is supposed to be a law enforcement agency and yet people are outraged whenever it acts like one."
 
