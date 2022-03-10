 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Kitten finds furever home after getting trapped in a minivan's wheel well: "We ended up tearing whole inside of the tire out on the car and ... then the cat ran up into engine compartment." That was a wheely good rescue on Caturday   (wgal.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, Cat, JACKIE SANDERSON, HOOD ATHERNO WOMAN, DAUGHTER BLAKE, SOUND OF A CAT, Cumberland County, KEVIN HOWELL, WELCOME ADDITION  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Levin the Meatwad has decided that his "I'm just big boned" excuse has gone on long enough and has commanded his staff to provide regular exercise routines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
And he likes to remind the staff to stay hydrated, like all true Hydro Homies.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x1133]Levin the Meatwad has decided that his "I'm just big boned" excuse has gone on long enough and has commanded his staff to provide regular exercise routines.
[Fark user image 850x1132]And he likes to remind the staff to stay hydrated, like all true Hydro Homies.


LOL
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 167x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


I just started about 10 pounds of brisket Corning so it will be ready for the weekend, Yay me!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether is pretending to be asleep. He just ate, which is why he's passed out. LOL

I'm having a good month. My birthday is Monday. Meriwether promised to entertain me. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here is Breena, sitting on her favorite crinkly bag.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oops! I should have posted Breena's picture. LOL Here it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 340x605] [View Full Size image _x_]


Love that one
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My new house flag.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Oops! I should have posted Breena's picture. LOL Here it is.

[Fark user image 850x941]


Such a cute little face!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x1133]Levin the Meatwad has decided that his "I'm just big boned" excuse has gone on long enough and has commanded his staff to provide regular exercise routines.
[Fark user image 850x1132]And he likes to remind the staff to stay hydrated, like all true Hydro Homies.


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry went to the mean doctor lady yesterday.   He had poo issues. He got a shot,mstuuf in his mouth and I came home with flagyl to be given w times a day.

He got weighed.   He is tiny.   18.30 pounds.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yesterday my neighbor came over....and snuggled Forry.  I got some awesome photos
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was so good about the love
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: ms_lara_croft: Oops! I should have posted Breena's picture. LOL Here it is.

[Fark user image 850x941]

Such a cute little face!


She says, "thank you!" :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

He was so good about the love


Oh my gosh...he looks HUGE on her lap!  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Forry went to the mean doctor lady yesterday.   He had poo issues. He got a shot,mstuuf in his mouth and I came home with flagyl to be given w times a day.

He got weighed.   He is tiny.   18.30 pounds.


Hope he's better soon.  :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Forry went to the mean doctor lady yesterday.   He had poo issues. He got a shot,mstuuf in his mouth and I came home with flagyl to be given w times a day.

He got weighed.   He is tiny.   18.30 pounds.


My first thought was oh my god how did you get a picture of Barney
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x1133]Levin the Meatwad has decided that his "I'm just big boned" excuse has gone on long enough and has commanded his staff to provide regular exercise routines.
[Fark user image 850x1132]And he likes to remind the staff to stay hydrated, like all true Hydro Homies.


Who are you and for heaven's sake why would you have stuff on your cat tree in the corner? :D Welcome, to you and your dear Meatwad! What cookies did you bring? (Traditional Caturday welcome)
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x1133]Levin the Meatwad has decided that his "I'm just big boned" excuse has gone on long enough and has commanded his staff to provide regular exercise routines.
[Fark user image 850x1132]And he likes to remind the staff to stay hydrated, like all true Hydro Homies.


I know his name is Levin, but I absolutely adore the nickname of Meatwad!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 340x605] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is absolutely adorable!  What a sweet boy he is!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Yesterday my neighbor came over....and snuggled Forry.  I got some awesome photos


Nothing like cat snugs! Very healing.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Oops! I should have posted Breena's picture. LOL Here it is.

[Fark user image 850x941]


Breena has the sweetest little face! Makes me want to kiss that little forehead!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

He was so good about the love


The expression on his face.."Make it stop Mom..Mooom!" Bwahahaha!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether is pretending to be asleep. He just ate, which is why he's passed out. LOL

I'm having a good month. My birthday is Monday. Meriwether promised to entertain me. :)

[Fark user image 850x550]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Splurged and got myself a comforter and Salem seems to like it because he jumped up on the bed and started snuggling just minutes afterwards.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Forry went to the mean doctor lady yesterday.   He had poo issues. He got a shot,mstuuf in his mouth and I came home with flagyl to be given w times a day.

He got weighed.   He is tiny.   18.30 pounds.


Forry the Moose is such a handsome fellow!  Jasper was 17 1/2 lbs when we got him and it was amazing how hard it was to lift that carrier with him in it. He has big bones, but not THAT big. We were able to get him down to a perfect weight of 14 1/2 lbs in about 4 months by giving him 3 small meals a day.  We use a coffee scoop (2 tbsp) to measure out each meal so we know exactly how much he gets each day. Forry looks perfect at that weight, just a huge boy.  I love that sweet face and nose freckles!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Yesterday my neighbor came over....and snuggled Forry.  I got some awesome photos


That "oh god, she's hugging me" face is so damned cute!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love having Eli the Bitey on the bed, I really do. He keeps my feet and legs safe from the monsters under the bed.  But he wants "off" the bed several times per night, and as my bed is antique and super high.(.but not as high as original, Grandpa cut the legs down)...think high enough for chamber pot under it...anyway, Eli has learned if he comes up the bed and meows, I'll sit up and gently place him on the floor. Which would be great if he only asked once...the other night I put him off the bed 4 times..arg! It's like having a baby again..
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Splurged and got myself a comforter and Salem seems to like it because he jumped up on the bed and started snuggling just minutes afterwards.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


Very pretty comforter, and it is great that it got the "Salem snuggle of approval"
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coco was not pleased with Forry and showed her displeasure

Dr Morgan did not give me a lecture on his weight.   I was shocked.  But he has his usual checkup after he is done with his meds.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I love having Eli the Bitey on the bed, I really do. He keeps my feet and legs safe from the monsters under the bed.  But he wants "off" the bed several times per night, and as my bed is antique and super high.(.but not as high as original, Grandpa cut the legs down)...think high enough for chamber pot under it...anyway, Eli has learned if he comes up the bed and meows, I'll sit up and gently place him on the floor. Which would be great if he only asked once...the other night I put him off the bed 4 times..arg! It's like having a baby again..


He's not a big fan of kitty stairs? All our cat trees are kitty stairs. Nick appreciates the heck out of it and always uses them as stairs. Jack and Tabitha think they're playgrounds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: tigerose: I love having Eli the Bitey on the bed, I really do. He keeps my feet and legs safe from the monsters under the bed.  But he wants "off" the bed several times per night, and as my bed is antique and super high.(.but not as high as original, Grandpa cut the legs down)...think high enough for chamber pot under it...anyway, Eli has learned if he comes up the bed and meows, I'll sit up and gently place him on the floor. Which would be great if he only asked once...the other night I put him off the bed 4 times..arg! It's like having a baby again..

He's not a big fan of kitty stairs? All our cat trees are kitty stairs. Nick appreciates the heck out of it and always uses them as stairs. Jack and Tabitha think they're playgrounds
[Fark user image 290x517] [View Full Size image _x_]


I tried kitteh stairs. he wouldn't use them. Plus the bedroom is small..not a ton of places I could put them and not risk running into them at night!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I love having Eli the Bitey on the bed, I really do. He keeps my feet and legs safe from the monsters under the bed.  But he wants "off" the bed several times per night, and as my bed is antique and super high.(.but not as high as original, Grandpa cut the legs down)...think high enough for chamber pot under it...anyway, Eli has learned if he comes up the bed and meows, I'll sit up and gently place him on the floor. Which would be great if he only asked once...the other night I put him off the bed 4 times..arg! It's like having a baby again..


Too bad you can't teach him to use some steps.  Would be beneficial for both of you!
 
