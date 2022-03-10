 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   This is serious business, she is charged with both reckless and careless driving. And a few other things like failure to wear seat belt, 2 failures to use turn signals and 25 failures to stop for a stop sign. But CARELESS driving what is that?   (abc27.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.elliskleinlaw.com/amp/careless-driving-reckless-driving.html

That's for Pennsylvania, where this took place.
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In addition, Buckner is currently pending trial for possession with the intent to deliver firearms out of Lebanon County.

Gee I wonder what was in her car
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I filmed somebody driving through a crowd of protesters, but no charges were ever filed. I'll show the video to people, and tell them she should have been charged with Reckless Driving, if nor attempted murder.

But talking animals just laugh and say, "But she didn't wreck, she just ran over all those people in the way!" Then they laugh and laugh about it. I wish I had a dollar for every time I've heard that.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
25 Counts of Duties At Stop Sign

Gross
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driving at Safe Speed

There's no winning with these people
 
