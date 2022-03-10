 Skip to content
(Vice) The one resident who hasn't fled this southern Ukrainian town because of the invasion is an orthopaedic doctor who's standing guard with his two pets: a panther and a leopard
12
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have those big cats developed a taste for the flesh of KIA invaders yet?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have those big cats developed a taste for the flesh of KIA invaders yet?


They will once they've eaten all the miniature giraffes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have those big cats developed a taste for the flesh of KIA invaders yet?


The Russians are using Kias now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: fragMasterFlash: Have those big cats developed a taste for the flesh of KIA invaders yet?

The Russians are using Kias now?

[Fark user image image 800x600]


More likely to get through the mud than the tanks they have now!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


???
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care how chill your cat is...if it was the size of a leopard, it would eventually rip off your face. It would probably even be an accident.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is good guy with a panther.  fark your bear arms.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x268]

???


That biatch Carole Baskin Russia
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That guy is Farking crazy.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think this will end well when he runs out of places to buy meat for them.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader:

Did you see my post? Did you see Tiger King? ALL exotic cat owners are nuckin futz.
 
