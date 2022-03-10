 Skip to content
(Statista)   Over the last two weeks or so, Russian billionaires have lost about a quarter of their miniature giraffe ranches   (statista.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: More


c.tenor.com
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy that rubble.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... how miniature?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?


Get a sharpie, unzip your pants, then use your imagination.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?


Is waiting list...
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't want their cookies.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?


You don't shiat where you eat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?


I'd suggest becoming a Russian oligarch, but that doesn't seem like a wise career path these days.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing for Putin that Russian mobsters are so forgiving of failure...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, what is the likelyhood that their money is in Rubles and not in Dollars or Euros?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?


Russians get rich by Stealing from Russia, only fools Invest there.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?


Be sure you order the Bonsai Giraffe, not the Banzai Giraffe.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They should bring that ad back, like the way LM brought back libbety bibbity guy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?

You don't shiat where you eat.


Is investing the shiatting or the eating in this metaphor?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People tell you sanctions only hurt the little people, but if that were the case, Russian leadership wouldn't call them an act of war.   Russia has never concerned itself much with the little people.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: hoodiowithtudio: I want a miniature giraffe.  Can I get one now?

Get a sharpie, unzip your pants, then use your imagination.


I said MINATURE!
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh fark yeah keep it up...punish it all the way...

Fark user image
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People tell you sanctions only hurt the little people, but if that were the case, Russian leadership wouldn't call them an act of war.   Russia has never concerned itself much with the little people.



We really should have seen the GOP wanting to emulate Russia as inevitable.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's get it to ALL the ranches.  The entire population of Russia should have a value of zero rubles.  Zero dollars.  Zero rocks.  Make their very flesh worth nothing.  Total and absolute destruction of Russia.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Let's get it to ALL the ranches.  The entire population of Russia should have a value of zero rubles.  Zero dollars.  Zero rocks.  Make their very flesh worth nothing.  Total and absolute destruction of Russia.


Of course this is ambassador ambassadorbooze...  I need to fark tag.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a miniature giraffe might look like...
Fark user image
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fta:
The second-richest Canadian, Sherry Brydson of investment firm Woodbridge, which controls Thomson Reuters, has a net worth of only $14 billion.

wompampsupport.azureedge.net
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want a miniature elephant myself.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: But, what is the likelyhood that their money is in Rubles and not in Dollars or Euros?


Swiss Francs and Gold!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...Miniature elephant... etc...
Fark user image
 
covfefe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Bestest: vudukungfu: More

[c.tenor.com image 498x242]


mtv.mtvnimages.com
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want a miniature elephant myself.


Tiny elephant cartoon
Youtube ZV7iuyIMTAA
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: FormlessOne: ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?

You don't shiat where you eat.

Is investing the shiatting or the eating in this metaphor?


Russian oligarchs have consumed anything & everything that they can from Russia; they return nothing, not even their leavings, as they sequester their wealth & live lives of casual opulence outside the country. Their families attend Western colleges; they buy Western properties.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want a miniature elephant myself.


I think those actually exist.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: FormlessOne: ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?

You don't shiat where you eat.

Is investing the shiatting or the eating in this metaphor?

Russian oligarchs have consumed anything & everything that they can from Russia; they return nothing, not even their leavings, as they sequester their wealth & live lives of casual opulence outside the country. Their families attend Western colleges; they buy Western properties.


And even buy Western politicians.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: FormlessOne: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: FormlessOne: ChrisDe: No rich Russian is investing in Russia, are they?

You don't shiat where you eat.

Is investing the shiatting or the eating in this metaphor?

Russian oligarchs have consumed anything & everything that they can from Russia; they return nothing, not even their leavings, as they sequester their wealth & live lives of casual opulence outside the country. Their families attend Western colleges; they buy Western properties.

And even buy Western politicians.


Sad, but true.
 
