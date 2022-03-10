 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Trulia)   It's important to have a theme for your house. This person definitely has a theme going on   (trulia.com) divider line
74
    More: Amusing, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, South Carolina, Convenience store, great place, Downtown, friendly people, Live CD, Rock hill  
•       •       •

1682 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was all set to have some fun with this.  Then, I thought, "Crap.  This guy is getting by in a trailer park."  If that makes him happy, God bless him.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da fuq happened to his sink? Did he blow Slimer and decide not to swallow?!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You didn't eat them Wheaties did ya?"

"Yeah"

"They were from 1984."

"Yeah, they literally didn't taste any different."
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and Dale Earnhart is all over the wall...again.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's also a mere 30 minutes away from a Dale Earnhart themed roller coaster.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoo boy. The cardboard cutout in the bedroom closet, watching as he sleeps ...

I guess we know who he prays takes his soul should he die before he wakes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: He's also a mere 30 minutes away from a Dale Earnhart themed roller coaster.


Front loader holding a smashed chassis going around in left hand circles?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half expected wall mounted x-rays of a basilar skull fracture.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just sad.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My place would totally look Fark worthy if I had the money, I'm thinking Fallout Vault. I would totally expect people to make fun of it.

/Yes, I'm single.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a buddy in Amarillo. He was a railroader, I think a brakeman when there were such jobs. Another guy he worked with always gave him shiat about his DE love, one night hypothesizing to his face he'd blow Dale if given that opportunity. He looked at his pretty smoking hot wife, then shrugged his shoulders.

/I guess his hall pass expired.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise hell! Praise Dale!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He let his wife pick out the drapes at least.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A mobile home decorated in NASCAR memorabilia is hardly an odd sight.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would certainly change that carpet.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you draw their name in the gift exchange, they should be easy to shop for
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

talkertopc: My place would totally look Fark worthy if I had the money, I'm thinking Fallout Vault. I would totally expect people to make fun of it.

/Yes, I'm single.


Here's the thing: Do it right, make it actually look not like shiat, and people will like it.

Some guy had a FL home close to Disney and had his own Star Wars section of the house. It was honestly impressive.

Get a giant vault door for the front and make it open mechanically like the games and add some other weird shiat. Do a Flatscreen in a tube-TV shell in the same Fallout-style. Maybe a Pip-Boy with a tablet in it that controls the house (like what they sold in the F4 Collectors). Maybe mount a realistic Deathclaw head above the mantle.

You can do it, and people will like it, it's just gotta be done well.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Raise hell! Praise Dale!


something something Brandon
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$180l for a double-wide in South Carolina? The housing market is insane.
 
berylman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the Earnhardt pet goat included? This is very critical to my decision making
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From now on, anytime I see a house with a US flag, I'm going to think this is what's going on inside.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*$180k, I mean.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay ME $179k to live in a trailer in SC.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can guess that place is in the south without looking at the address.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
trulia.comView Full Size


Ceiling Dale is watching you, uhhhh, rub one out, because rubbin' is racin'.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A NASCAR trailer house. The stereo type joke are writing them selves at this point.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: A NASCAR trailer house. The stereo type joke are writing them selves at this point.


Hi-Fi, Mid-Fi, or Lo-Fi?
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a joke, right?

The realtor did this whole getup as a joke, right?

/shivers
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ShamanGator: A NASCAR trailer house. The stereo type joke are writing them selves at this point.

Hi-Fi, Mid-Fi, or Lo-Fi?


8-Track
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [trulia.com image 850x477]

Ceiling Dale is watching you, uhhhh, rub one out, because rubbin' is racin'.


The carpet around the rim of that tub must smell absolutely nauseating, after years of being used as a de facto bath mat.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I could feel my IQ and penis shrinking as I paged through that. Yikes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I started scrolling though the photos, it was amusing enough until I hit a wall.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a trailer in South Carolina I think by state law it has to look like this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: This is a joke, right?

The realtor did this whole getup as a joke, right?

/shivers


Realtor staging generally stops at making sure every throw pillow has a nice neat karate chop V shape to the top seam.

Whoever did that spent a couple decades to achieve that look.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The seller seems to have an interest in car racing.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$180k is for the land it's on, right? Right?!?

/dnrtfa
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I sense some kind of redneck theme.....but it's pretty subtle.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this on a continuous loop?

John Hiatt - The Tiki Bar Is Open
Youtube rv__tQt-QFQ
 
evilJ [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Carpet in the bathroom? Who the fark does that?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

evilJ: Carpet in the bathroom? Who the fark does that?


Bruce Willis.
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like how there's two of the same cardboard cutout of whoever that is in the red Bud suit, one in the living room and one in a bedroom. I guess they must really like him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Take down all the Dale Earnhardt, replace it with Sandra Bernhard
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you aint first you're last.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does a redneck count?

ONE, TWO, Earnhardt, FOUR...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: $180k is for the land it's on, right? Right?!?

/dnrtfa


When my grandfather passed away, my mom and uncle ran into an issue selling his property because it was zoned only for a mobile home and not a regular home. Which was kind of weird because other regular homes were on the same road.

Anyone ever heard of this? I trust they did their due diligence, but they had to sell it fairly cheap due to this.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: $180l for a double-wide in South Carolina? The housing market is insane.


That's a single wide.
 
Kinan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The chotchkies are worth more than the trailer. Who does this?
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.