(WRAL)   A college student decided to buy a scratch off lottery ticket on her 19th birthday... a soon-to-be happier 19th birthday   (wral.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's about to find out real quick who her real friends are.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After required state and federal tax withholding, Ashley took home $71,016.

According to the googles that's almost enough for three years at her school.
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: $100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.


If nothing else it's a solid payment for her college tuition if she's not on a scholarship. I know plenty of people that 100k (after taxes) wouldn't even cover their student loans. It would however put a light at the end of a long dark tunnel that essentially kills their ability to build any sort of wealth in life.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: $100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.


She's going to buy a house with $67,000?

While she's in college? Please don't give anyone financial advice. Ever.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: $100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.


How is she going to pay for taxes, maintenance, utilities... etc?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ashley said she plants to put the money towards paying for school and helping out her grandparents.
 
Maturin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that's great. That will pay for a semester.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: $100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.


She probably just disqualified herself for a good portion of her financial aid package, and tuition can eat that up in no time.  Where I live, she'd pay a total of about $23k of that off the top on taxes, figure state school tuition is $10k/year, so if she wants to go without loans she's going to drop another $40k.  I know a lot of people work their way through college these days but their college education frequently suffers from it (although obviously if you replace working with partying it's no better).  So now she has $37k, which is a fine down payment on a house but she will either have to work her way through college to cover the rest or take on roommate.  If she happens to be a contractors daughter or something, and live in a reasonably priced housing market she might buy a three or four bedroom and rent out the extra bedrooms to pay the mortgage, but she'd probably need a cosigner on the loan for anything with enough room to rent out rooms.  

I used to joke with my roommates that we'd have been better off buying.  We lived in a 5 person on campus suite, 2 doubles and a single room... we paid about $5k per semester in room charges each.  If you had a group of 5 friends who were all responsible you could buy a fairly good sized house... I mean, 5x10x4 years... $200k paid off, then when you graduate yes, you have student loans probably, but you have equity in a house you can rent out to the next group of students, or 4 of the friends could be bought out with a mortgage.  

But $100k?  I mean, that's what my brother's house cost.  It's pipes freeze every winter, it needed a new room, the porch needs to be rebuilt, it's on a tiny lot... not a bad idea for someone who maybe has done remodeling before but not a great investment if you can't put a lot of sweat equity into it.  The median home price in the U.S. was nearly $350k.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lottery company propaganda.

I don't enjoy waiting in line while some soon-to-be-millionare validates a pack of tickets kept in their special little lottery binder along with some scratch-offs and maybe a fast-food coupon.
I don't at all enjoy waiting for the beautiful mind to finish checking that all their precious investments are in order.
I often feel like saying to them "You know, you will always be poor."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
> Ashley said she plants to put the money towards paying for school and helping out her grandparents.

And helping out editors with an extended professional training endowment.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aw that's a cute story. I hope she does the right thing and blows through it in a month. A life lesson we all would've liked to have bragged about.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hookers and Cocaine" with My Lottery Winnings
Youtube btAbU1sPqIM
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: $100k seems like it could be in that sweet spot for someone that age. Enough to get ahead and buy a house right away, but not enough for the "congratulations, now you're f__ked" range.


It's enough to pay part of her student loans.
 
