posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 7:46 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you got to be on liberty in 26 minutes.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn thing handled like a boat.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UTD_Elcid: When you got to be on liberty in 26 minutes.


Because a boat that size has its own gym.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throttle stuck? One thing I've learned from boating news is that mechanical failure happens way too often.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops...

Megayacht 'GO' has gone too far by crashing into a Restaurant St Maarten #YachtCrash
Youtube t5bI1ZLH0JI
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually they accidentally sink or catch fire.

Hiring someone to steal it is a nice twist.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Overzealous employee was only collecting Mr. Notarusskie
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Overzealous employee was only collecting Mr. Notarusskie's dingy



I left a bit out
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU SCRATCHED MY ANCHOR!
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry guys. I left my beer downstairs and put it on autopilot. I'm sure that will all buff right out.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Denjiro: Oops...

[YouTube video: Megayacht 'GO' has gone too far by crashing into a Restaurant St Maarten #YachtCrash]


Do they build docks with crumple zones?
 
starlost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did someone forget to put it in park?
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
