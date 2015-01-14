 Skip to content
(WRAL) Suddenly, abandoned clown trains on fire
29
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In recent months, the isolated train had become a target for urban explorers, after people began sharing the train's location and photos in social media groups.

This is why we can't have nice things....or scary clown things.
As soon as you make something cool public knowledge, people act like people and destroy it.
See the pristine beach that turned to sh*t after Leo's movie "The Beach"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I weep for the tens of thousands of clowns who perished.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
....but the clowns flourished in the North Carolina environment, and some went on to capture seats in Congress
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not my flaming monkeys, not my smoldering circus car. 🙈 🔥 🎪 🔥 ... 🙊
 
pacochu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obligatory
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone cooking meth.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not surprising. That train always had a bad track record.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: As soon as you make something cool public knowledge, people act like people and destroy it.


I am starting to believe that maybe this whole "human" thing might not be worth it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The old railroad cars are roughly 4,000 feet from the town limits of Spring Hope.

Roughly. Give or take a few inches.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They have trains for abandoned clowns?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great now you've released the long trapped spirits of the spiderclowns. They're gunna be super pissed
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I think I know who may be responsible.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know who else liked to pull Clown Trains, subby?

/that's right
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you know someone with unwanted Circus items:

Circus World Baraboo

They take care of the items. Showbills included.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More obligatory Farkness:

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning

s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Fark.com redesign strikes again?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not even circus trains can get over it, apparently.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it lasted this long. That kids didn't burn it out before, or that kids or scavengers didn't haul everything away piece by piece.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: More obligatory Farkness:

[i0.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thesubliminalman: bughunter: More obligatory Farkness:

[i0.kym-cdn.com image 750x600]

[Fark user image image 806x900]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dang...should have been in a museum somewhere.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So someone "stored" these train cars... in the woods... and then just expected them to be okay?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"circus train hidden in the woods catches fire"

Read: Was set ablaze by asshat arsonists
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [Fark user image image 425x371]


Why the apostrophe?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x658]


"Approved by the Comics Clown Authority," that's a nice touch.
 
