(PC Gamer)   "Federal wire fraud charges, I choose you"   (pcgamer.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Keep the card and put it in the Smithsonian.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The shiny Charizard is now owned by the U.S. government, and will be auctioned.

I'm confused.  Is the card shiny?  Is the Charizard on the card shiny?  There's a big difference.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The shiny Charizard is now owned by the U.S. government, and will be auctioned.

I'm confused.  Is the card shiny?  Is the Charizard on the card shiny?  There's a big difference.


It's a typo. The US government is shiny.
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are so many investigations around misappropriated covid relief funds that Netflix could make 8 seasons out of them.
I'd watch it.
There's a guy in Charlotte who owns a kabob restaurant under investigation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The U S gummint uses the word "loan" funny.  Not like anyone is paying these loans back.  Hyundai, on the other hand, expects their loans to be paid promptly each month.  Now. Needless to say
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How embarrassing.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now go after all the other people who scammed COVID money.
Because there are a whole lot.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's shiny because it's rare and they could charge more for it.   The profit margins on card games are bonkers.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How did these people actually expect to get away with such blatant fraud when the electronic/paper trail is so exacting?
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Now go after all the other people who scammed COVID money.
Because there are a whole lot.


Gotta catch 'em all!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone's going to the Poké
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know what the guy was ultimately planning, but

Vinath Oudomsine's Charizard

is an anagram of the following:

Ravish Narcotized Humanoids 
Ovoid Zenith Urchins Armadas
Hazardous Macintosh Diviner
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And 

Unvaried Schizoid Marathons
 
