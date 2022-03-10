 Skip to content
(Russia) So long, and thanks for all the planes (occrp.org)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting parts for them. They are already falling apart:
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about Russian safety culture tells me that they are going to figuratively and in some cases literally run these airplanes into the ground.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wonder if Russian pilots are setting their transponders to the distress frequencies just to troll the rest of the world.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are oligarchs desperate enough already to hijack domestic flights and demand they fly to some friendly country to escape being trapped in sanctioned Russia? Methinks they still have better options than that.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So?

The people leasing them had insurance, or they're idiots, on multi-million dollar aircraft. They'll get paid.

In 3 months I wouldn't want to be anywhere near those plane because they're never getting another legit repair again.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What in the world is going on with that website.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next up Russians will start hijacking planes like Cuba in the 1960s, just to keep a flow of spare parts into the country
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russian flights are blocked in most countries and banking to Russia has been blocked.

Airlines not flying or paying may have something to do with it being nearly impossible to pay right now.

So the sanctions are hurting companies outside Russia that do business with Russia which is a good thing in my mind.  Hopefully after the smoke has cleared companies will be a little more hesitant to do business in countries that are the arse of thebworld6
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mentour looked at this a few days ago:

Is Russia about to NATIONALIZE Foreign Aircraft?! | Mentour NOW!
Youtube Lz4gCE4ccRM
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your planes? No our planes comrade.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go for it, legalize theft. We'll replace them with the $600 billion of yours that you just gave us the green light to steal.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I don't think insurance covers acts of war.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well, it's ~$40B in insurance losses. The  insurance companies are a) Going to be looking to pay b) Going to be very slow paying what claims they can't weasel out of and c) sure to pass on those costs to customers which means flying is going to get even more expensive compounding the problems for the airlines caused by the pandemic and skyrocketing fuel prices. Basically expect a bunch more airlines to go belly up which might cause more of the leasors to also go bankrupt. It's a tiny thing in the grand scheme of everything else going on in world events around this invasion, but for the airline industry it's all bad news.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
looking to NOT pay.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tonight...we dine on...airplanes.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How to ruin potential foreign investment in your country for years to come...

Step 1-
Start an unprovoked war and get huge sanctions thrown on you.

Step 2- 
Nationalize things without compensation

Step 3-
Don't maintain the things you seized because of step 1.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Send a farmer to confiscate it....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sucks to B EU
 
Maturin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Deduct it from the oil payments
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL. They knew the risk when they did business with Russian companies.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know who else liked to steal planes? This farking guy:

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Think about it.
 
Random Companion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now's when I hope that ACARS has a secret message that will plunk the plane's various computers into firmware update mode.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Welp, you can take them to court to try and deny the claim and you'll fail. None of the Western countries have a declared war, and Putin hasn't declared war on the West. Please, however, feel free to try.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Or saying "Sorry, got an emergency, gotta land back in Russia kthxbye."

Lessors have until March 28 to repossess their planes under the parameters set by the EU's sanctions, although with the aircraft now parked in Russia, such an eventuality appears unlikely.

What dumbass figured 28 days was long enough?  ROFL, they GAVE those planes away!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if those codes are being set remotely by the actual owners. Most planes can call home these days.

I say that because I would totally change their IFF codes to something hilarious if I was the actual owner of the planes.

/7777
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

That's more along the lines of what I was thinking.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

How is that situation any different now than before the war?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the weirdest war.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Depending on the amount, Lloyds (or some Swiss gents) are going to be writing some big checks. There's not a lot of players in the aviation insurance business for leasebacks.

See the other post about trying to claim war. No Western court is going to side with them at all. They'll spread it out and use the losses to counter any profits so they can pay less taxes.

Nope because the people doing this are not airlines, and the ones running leasebacks have competitors especially with the amount of aircraft still in storage from C19.

Why would the airlines give a flying f**k about Russia stealing some planes? Gas prices sure, but the planes weren't going to be taken from Aeroflot next week to start flying Ryanair or British Airways.

This post makes about as much sense as Vlad de-Nazifying Ukraine.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If they're feeling pissy, change the transponder to a Ukrainian military code...
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russian aircraft problems you say?

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-plane-makes-emergency-landing-engine-failure-83349890
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spare parts can be cannibalized from other aircraft to keep at least some of them flying.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Depending on the amount, Lloyds (or some Swiss gents) are going to be writing some big checks.


Depends.  Do airlines have war risk on their policies?

When i bought my first house i read my entire homeowners policy and if war breaks out my house isn't covered if it gets hselled.

/If that happens I have bigger problems than paying my mortgage.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Do airlines have war risk on their policies?


What in the actual f**k? Do you people think Delta or British Airways is leasing these planes to Aeroflot? Yeah, shows how little you know about aviation.

Next: No Western country has declared war on Russia. Russia hasn't declared war on the Western countries the biggest leaseback companies are headquartered. Are you guys all smoking dope thinking they can try to invoke the war clause in court and win? Nope.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What's the IFF code for 'please shoot me down immediately'?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BunchaRubes:

When i bought my first house i read my entire homeowners policy and if war breaks out my house isn't covered if it gets hselled.

Insurance doesn't cover war or civil unrest because, unlike natural disasters, the statistical likelihood of it happening is unknown.

If you don't know the odds, you cannot set premiums.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This is the beauty of Admiralty Court.  The verdict always comes out to what you want it to be.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Spare parts can be cannibalized from other aircraft to keep at least some of them flying.


You may know this, but let me be verbose.

Forget the planes for a moment and look at the business. Russian airliner executives HAVE to be looking at an exit plan. Airliners operate at a loss if the planes are on the ground. Airplanes are built to fly and run constantly, which is expensive which is why they need to be carrying passengers. If they are on the parked on the ground they fall apart. The business is ruined.  The only way to keep those planes in proper condition is an injection of money, and the only Russian institution with money is the Government. Nationalization, baby.

If this situation continues, in 2 years they might have cannibalized all the parts and have only 5 working planes that are flying around the country, empty. You couldn't pay me to get on those planes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be funny if there was a way to brick them.
 
