(The Root)   "I mean, yes, we chased him down and murdered him in cold blood, but it wasn't on public roads, so we're cool, right?"   (theroot.com) divider line
Sword and Shield
3 hours ago  
I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
2 hours ago  

Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?


I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.
 
Unobtanium
2 hours ago  
It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium
2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

[Fark user image image 425x444]


Crap.
It's accessible to the public.
 
JessieL
1 hour ago  
Their lawyers have an ethical obligation to make some kind of appeal.

The fact that the only pretext they can find for an speak is really thin doesn't matter much.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
Don't worry in the next couple years state legislatures will no doubt be trying to legalize murder of the undesirables as long as its on private property
 
Eravior
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

[Fark user image 425x444]


I wouldn't suggest it. I hear people there aren't very friendly.
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
"I think we need to wait until all the facts come in before we go around accusing people of being murderers and racists. There's a lot of unanswered questions. I will not elaborate further." -People who haven't been seen since the convictions
 
JessieL
1 hour ago  

JessieL: Their lawyers have an ethical obligation to make some kind of appeal.

The fact that the only pretext they can find for an speak is really thin doesn't matter much.


I must have had a stroke there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.


Funny that they think Federal Civil Rights laws don't apply everywhere. Though I am curious if any lawyers in the thread can think up on any better exceptions than "private road" (like religious ones or maybe a private club)?
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
1 hour ago  
Murder is murder regardless of location!  Racially motivated.  Are these dickheads gonna get away with murder?  Unbelievable!
 
RyansPrivates
1 hour ago  
DIAF you inbred, slack-jawed crackers
 
Johnson
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.


If this was so relevant, then why was this not brought up in their defense during the trial?
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Murder is murder regardless of location!  Racially motivated.  Are these dickheads gonna get away with murder?  Unbelievable!


They've already been convicted, now they're throwing as much crap at the wall as possible before the sentencing. They're not going free.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.


That is a really dumb position.
They are very dumb.
Story checks out.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Unobtanium: It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

Crap.
It's accessible to the public.

[Fark user image image 425x444]

Crap.
It's accessible to the public.


So is my driveway, so is the mall parking lot, but it's still private property.

They are still going to lose because hate crimes and murder count on private property too.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "I think we need to wait until all the facts come in before we go around accusing people of being murderers and racists. There's a lot of unanswered questions. I will not elaborate further." -People who haven't been seen since the convictions


You noticed that too huh?
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: DIAF you inbred, slack-jawed crackers


Too quick. I think decades in prison sounds worse.
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.


From further down the article it looks like they're arguing:

1. Federal law protects the right of a person to be in a public place regardless of their race.
2. They murdered him in an HOA.
3. The roads in the HOA were not government owned, therefore the federal government has no jurisdiction over whether someone can "be alive while black" on them.
 
starlost
1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Don't worry in the next couple years state legislatures will no doubt be trying to legalize murder of the undesirables as long as its on private property


We have already gone from being allowed to defend ourselves with deadly force in our homes to we can stand on our porch and shoot the thief stealing from our shed or car in the driveway.
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
Also, the road has gold fringe on it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: DIAF you inbred, slack-jawed crackers


DIAP is more like it.
 
RyansPrivates
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: RyansPrivates: DIAF you inbred, slack-jawed crackers

Too quick. I think decades in prison sounds worse.


True. Maybe get burned really badly in a fire so they live their life in prison in excruciating pain.
 
Tom-Servo
55 minutes ago  
Huh. I was thinking this was going to be about the Chicago police who shot that one child in the back recently.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
55 minutes ago  
Did the crime occur on the grounds of a diplomatic compound? lol
 
notmyjab
53 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.

From further down the article it looks like they're arguing:

1. Federal law protects the right of a person to be in a public place regardless of their race.
2. They murdered him in an HOA.
3. The roads in the HOA were not government owned, therefore the federal government has no jurisdiction over whether someone can "be alive while black" on them.


Do they have gates that keep people out and not trespassing signs? If not, then it is publicly accessible.
 
Valter
51 minutes ago  
Murder is murder. Hate is hate. What kind of road it happened on is irrelevant.

Yes they deserve to die and I hope they burn in hell!
 
Gyrfalcon
51 minutes ago  
As someone who used to police gated  communities, that's not what it means, y'all.

Nice try, but it ain't working.
 
inglixthemad
45 minutes ago  
Good luck, and by that I mean bad luck because I hope it means your appeal causes you to stumble into a federal death penalty case. Farking lowlife scum.
 
Target Builder
44 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Target Builder: Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.

From further down the article it looks like they're arguing:

1. Federal law protects the right of a person to be in a public place regardless of their race.
2. They murdered him in an HOA.
3. The roads in the HOA were not government owned, therefore the federal government has no jurisdiction over whether someone can "be alive while black" on them.

Do they have gates that keep people out and not trespassing signs? If not, then it is publicly accessible.


Oh, I 100% agree and think/hope the Judge does too.

I'm curious who is paying for all this. Or are the lawyers totally-not-Klan-members providing this fairly significant level of legal service free of charge?

/Im just asking questions!
 
Xai
32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unobtanium: Unobtanium: It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

[Fark user image image 425x444]

Crap.
It's accessible to the public.

So is my driveway, so is the mall parking lot, but it's still private property.

They are still going to lose because hate crimes and murder count on private property too.


exactly, your driveway is open to the public, you couldn't just shoot the mailman because he was stood on private property, same as wal-mart couldn't shoot you for setting foot in the wal mart parking lot.

Sure they could ask you politely to leave, even call the cops if you didn't, but all laws apply the same.
 
maudibjr
27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's not a farking gated community. Pretty sure I could drive through there. It's aacce

[Fark user image 425x444]


That gated community has no gate, who let them in here.
 
mofa
23 minutes ago  
I think they have to stop using arguments which all boil down to "it's okay because the guy we hunted down and murdered was black."
 
A Cave Geek
20 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "The government "failed to supply the jury with any evidence that Defendant Gregory McMichael associated African Americans with criminality," even though "it is true that the Government admitted evidence and testimony demonstrating that defendants Travis McMichael and William Bryan may have associated African Americans with the commission of crime," according to the motion.

So, let me see if I get this right:  'We state that the government provided no evidence of the assailants using race as evidence of criminality, but we admit they provided evidence the defendants did exactly that.'

I suppose it's kind of a prerequisite that racists are all stupid, but I would think the attorneys should know better.
 
Cyber Duck
19 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Murder is murder regardless of location!  Racially motivated.  Are these dickheads gonna get away with murder?  Unbelievable!


This isn't the murder conviction they're talking about, it's the subsequent conviction on federal hate crimes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
12 minutes ago  
fark off, you white supremacist shiatbirds.
 
fastfxr
10 minutes ago  
I'd have pushed for the chair and done it myself.
 
Last Man on Earth
10 minutes ago  

Johnson: Noticeably F.A.T.: Sword and Shield: I don't get the gambit here. What does it matter?

I think it's jurisdiction. They're saying that because it was on a private street not public, the federal law doesn't apply. I think.

If this was so relevant, then why was this not brought up in their defense during the trial?


Exactly.  Forget whether the existence of an HOA means it's not a public street (totally unrelated).  Forget whether federal law applies on private streets (it does, I'm not even sure how they came up with this SovCit-ass concept).  The appeal doesn't even get to that point.  The question is "did this argument get raised at trial?"  If not, this gets thrown out as a matter of course.  An appellate court is not the forum for new arguments.  An appellate court is just that:  A court where you appeal a ruling made by the judge at the trial level because you think it was wrong as a matter of law.  If there was no ruling on this topic because it wasn't raised at trial, there's nothing to appeal.
 
