(Some Guy)   Today is International Awesomeness Day which happens to coincide with Chuck Norris birthday   (dayofawesomeness.com) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.
 
gideon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


This.
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So maintaining balance by Awesomeness counteracted by Utter Dickishness?
 
tasteme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
you know who's awesome?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris, subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris is one empty chair away from Clint Eastwood.
 
SJKebab
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah that meme is of bygone era.  Very farking bygone.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris told his Mom he wanted to be born on International Awesomeness Day.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


True.
But the IMAGE/CONCEPT of Chuck Norris is still unsullied in my imagination.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


Done in one.

Rained right on subby's parade. : \
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


In all fairness to Chuck Norris, he doesn't appear to be wrong about the 1000 years of darkness that would follow Obama being re-elected, so far.

/ But, yeah. Fark him. He's a nutbag.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Chuck Norris is one empty chair away from Clint Eastwood.


Even with the empty chair idiocy, Eastwood is far and away cooler than Chuck.  Chuck's career highlights include Missing In Action and getting his ass kicked by Bruce Lee.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris is over. Or never really was.

When's Volodymyr Zelenskyy's birthday?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/no relation
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are so many so bad it's good Norris movies.  But some real standouts are Breaker Breaker and The Octagon.

Breaker Breaker is like a trucker movie crossed with a karate movie if it were directed by David Lynch.  The main bad guy hangs is a cult leader who hangs out by himself in a bar (the only person in the bar besides the bartender) that is decorated with dolls.  Just dolls everywhere.

The Octagon makes no damn sense.  Chuck Norris is protecting a wealthy heiress from ninjas.  It's never clear why.  The ninjas travel in a Pinto station wagon.  There are trap doors all over the ninja training center for some reason.  The final battle must have inspired the video game "Kung Fu".  It's just Chuck moving up the levels in a compound, taking down faceless ninja after faceless ninja.  There are even bosses that appear before he gets to the main boss.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


Remember when Mike Huckabee ran for president and Chuck Norris campaigned with him... and guitar-wielding Huckabee put forth the idea that Norris would be his Secretary of Defense... aside from this being the stupidest idea ever, imagine also having Sarah Huckabee Sanders in our public life 10 years before we got to know and loathe her... and I'll stop now...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are these the "thousand years of darkness" his idiot wife said would follow because of Obama?

Idi Naxui, you racist tool.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No matter what, Bruce Lee still kicked his ass.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

browneye: No matter what, Bruce Lee still kicked his ass.


'course, Bruce Lee wrote and directed that movie. But still: Bruce Lee >>> Chuck Norris
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


The Ultimate Showdown [4K Remaster]
Youtube lrzKT-dFUjE
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nesher: Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.

True.
But the IMAGE/CONCEPT of Chuck Norris is still unsullied in my imagination.


"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend." -The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought a crate full of NOGs back when Obama was elected.  When will the 1000 years of darkness begin!  WHNE!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


The left will always tell you who they fear.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nesher: Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.

True.
But the IMAGE/CONCEPT of Chuck Norris is still unsullied in my imagination.


Wrong.  It has now been transferred to a real man's man...The Rock!

/At least until he endorses Linda McMahon for president...
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.

The left will always tell you who they fear.


The right will always make up whatever nonsense they want to believe.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gideon: Subtonic: Chuck Norris is a rightwing tool. Fark him.

This.


Eleventy'd.

I thought he sucked before I ever knew (or cared) about his politics, and have always thought 'Chuck Norris jokes' were dumb.

Guess I was a 'Chuck Norris hipster'?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Should have used the Ironic tag.
 
