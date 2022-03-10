 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Och, noo yoo've gain an' pished aff thes scottish grandfaither, ye Russian dobbers   (bbc.com) divider line
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said people without military training should not travel to Ukraine.

...but my plane ticket is non-refundable!
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: Flanked by two Ukrainian fighters, the builder said: "My name is Rob. I'm a 61-year-old grandfather from Scotland."

Bob the Builder's Scottish Grandfather, Rob
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haw, subby? Just gonnae no?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ye taunt me a second tam I'm bringin oot the bagpipes.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tasteme: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said people without military training should not travel to Ukraine.

...but my plane ticket is non-refundable!


AN APOLOGY:

Those responsible for sacking Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have been sacked.

His speech has been completed by an entirely different Wallace at great expense and at the last minute.

Defence Secretary William Wallace said, "Fight, and you may die. Run, and you'll live - at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have been willing to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom!"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder how useful foreign fighters are. Without knowing the language or the terrain I'd think the would be a burden.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Pah! Lik I am to be scared of old man in skirts.'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'You vant sh*t scared out of you? BOO!
Now I vill kick that sh*t back into you so I can beat it out of you agains!
How's that for skirted elders, ya oligarch-sausage-sucking pig-dog!'
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wax_on: I wonder how useful foreign fighters are. Without knowing the language or the terrain I'd think the would be a burden.


Pretty sure they have enough multilingual people to embed with their Foreign Legion.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the modern European opportunity of the Mujahideen going to Afghanistan and helping fight the soviets. I was just thinking to myself, "If I was a younger person, I might go to Ukraine and volunteer." If you ever wanted combat experience and wanted to gain easy dual citizenship in another country, that would be the way to do it. I mean, who wouldn't want to risk their life and possibly end up "being a hero" in another country. That's just attractive as hell. Not only would the local people be forever in your debt, you'd have sex on tap as a hero, but ten years from now, anywhere you go, you could say, "I fought for the freedom of people in Ukraine."

Now granted, I am about 20 percent sure this is going to end in nukes. This most likely will happen in Ukraine first, but will If that happens, it will be global.

But if you ever wanted to do more than play Call of Duty in real life, this is your.entry point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's hoping that old man comes rolling home...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: wax_on: I wonder how useful foreign fighters are. Without knowing the language or the terrain I'd think the would be a burden.

Pretty sure they have enough multilingual people to embed with their Foreign Legion.


There are plenty of ways to aid a war effort that don't involve front line combat. Can you shovel sandbags, clear debris, carry one end of a stretcher, or a bucket of water? There's work to be done.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One of my favorite corners of the tubes:

https://www.reddit.com/r/ScottishPeopleTwitter/
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: I wonder how useful foreign fighters are. Without knowing the language or the terrain I'd think the would be a burden.


They are more like a speedbump than a burden. so they slow Russians down.

Seriously though, there are some very highly trained individuals in the foreign fighter group. Along with some bumbling fools that can be used as bait.

That Canadian sniper is a master at what he does. With those less skilled individuals being used as bait he will surely be elevated to the level of master baiter.
 
Anxietus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
History repeats itself...

https://www.historynet.com/ladies-from-hell-bagpipers-led-the-charge-during-wwi/#:~:text=Nicknamed%20Die%20Damen%20aus%20der,battlefields%20of%20World%20War%20I.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


American fighters ready to go as well, if they can get a double-wide seat on the plane.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
glaswegian accent
Youtube AXGP4Sez_Us
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I was russia, i would be more worried that one of the best snipers in the world just joined the Ukrainian foreign legion
 
