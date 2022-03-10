 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   President Biden along with the Rand Corporation, in conjunction with the saucer people, under the supervision of the reverse vampires have been raising the price of gas just to get you to buy electric cars. We're through the looking glass here people   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Vladimir Putin, Electric car, Automobile, Electric vehicle, Plug-in hybrid, Conspiracy theory, conspiracy theories, Social media  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that .(except the vampire part)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if current commodity prices continue their uptrend, each car will cost about $450,000. So... Mission Accomplished?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All postulates are true for a given value of truth.

/oh wait, the people who need to understand this would not have any idea what postulates, value or truth is.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them, I was gonna buy an ev for my next car anyway. You can't turn a convert! MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was already planning to buy an electric car in the near future. So I'm amused by all turmoil at the gas pumps.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the most cynical person in the world, should not think those pregnant ladies getting shelled in Ukraine are dying in order to sell more electric vehicles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the POTUS can control gas prices why not just do the obvious and make them low, then gloat about it until the election?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually we're playing the long game. No better way to reverse climate change than through a nuclear winter. Be patient.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean ... so what? Electric cars are great and are the future. Get used to it.

I wonder if people biatched this hard when they realized horses have to eat and shiat and a car requires neither hay nor manure.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure... it's all Biden's doing... if you want to believe that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diasdiem
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought the Stonecutters were holding back the electric car?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diasdiem: I thought the Stonecutters were holding back the electric car?


The Stonecutters lost the Reptoid Eugenics War.  The last Stonecutter was seen fleeing to Belarus in 2019.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It takes a lot of effort to push back against big oil
 
debug
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That took longer than I expected it would.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought they killed the electric car....
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hopefully the flow chart will help illustrate how deep this all goes 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ELECTRIC CARS!? THE HORROR!
 
tarkin1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Liberals says "Hey, we gotta problem with X.  We have to solve it.  Hey everybody, we should buy Y to fix the X problem."

Conservatives say "What bull, there is no X problem.  Screw buying Y.  Besides it doesn't work very well."

Time passes...

Liberals pour money into Y, finally making it work well.

Conservatives say "Hey, we got a problem with X.  Those damn liberals must have created a fake X problem to trick us into buying Y."
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diasdiem: I thought the Stonecutters were holding back the electric car?


I thought they made Steve Gutenberg a star?
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, you're surprised that the usual suspects are attempting to twist this tragedy to their own advantage here at home?

The truth is that their target audience will be very receptive to such rhetoric.   For decades the US has resisted making the painful changes to get the majority of the population out of the driver's seat.   The vast majority of American CAN NOT survive without a car.  So here we are.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think maybe a large portion of the populace is stupid.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sort of got into it with an idiot coworker over something similar to this, but still a conspiracy about gas prices.

I asked him to explain to me clearly how Biden controls petroleum prices. As well as had to explain how commodities work. It was like trying to teach a dog how to do calculus. But it was nice to see numbnuts get put on the spot and hilarious to watch him fail to be able to think for himself when he couldn't just parrot claims and didn't have his confederacy of intellectually challenged cohorts to back him up.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, being forced to buy an electric car would be tyrannical slavery, but the real threat to the American way of life is already underway in the Southwest.  Biden is using the Deep State weather/time machine, the same one that Obama used to send Hurricane Katrina to New Orleans, to cause the drought in the Southwest so that we are all forced to buy low-flow toilets which are completely incapable of flushing the waste products of the average American diet of McDonalds and Budweiser.  The evil Libs are trying to suffocate us to death with our own feces!  Donate to freedomeaglerepublicans.ru today to stop them!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? Well just for that, you can tell uncle Joe I'm buying an old Lincoln that gets about 8 miles to the gallon.
He can't push me around. I'm too smart.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, if current commodity prices continue their uptrend, each car will cost about $450,000. So... Mission Accomplished?


Well don't even think about getting married.

https://xkcd.com/605/
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Yes, being forced to buy an electric car would be tyrannical slavery, but the real threat to the American way of life is already underway in the Southwest.  Biden is using the Deep State weather/time machine, the same one that Obama used to send Hurricane Katrina to New Orleans, to cause the drought in the Southwest so that we are all forced to buy low-flow toilets which are completely incapable of flushing the waste products of the average American diet of McDonalds and Budweiser.  The evil Libs are trying to suffocate us to death with our own feces!  Donate to freedomeaglerepublicans.ru today to stop them!


Let's be serious.   We CAN'T switch to an EV fleet overnight.  The infrastructure  as it stands can't handle it.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not a conspiracy.  It's tax policy.   We should very much be encouraging the adoption of renewable and sustainable energy.   Providing tax benefits and streamlining regulations toward that goal is admirable.  Just because you are too lazy to comment on a NPRM doesn't mean it's a conspiracy when the proposed rule is eventually put into place.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Diasdiem: I thought the Stonecutters were holding back the electric car?

I thought they made Steve Gutenberg a star?


Oh they did....They did....

You just try making a Police Academy movie without him...
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate that stupidity is not a rapidly debilitating degenerative disease, which, upon exhibition of symptoms, rendered its victims unable to leave the house or communicate and spread the affliction.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Even the most cynical person in the world, should not think those pregnant ladies getting shelled in Ukraine are dying in order to sell more electric vehicles.


Well, yeah, it's a new conspiracy for democrat control in the U.S. since dems got bored of masks.

/is it possible to hate your coworkers to death?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: NewportBarGuy: Well, if current commodity prices continue their uptrend, each car will cost about $450,000. So... Mission Accomplished?

Well don't even think about getting married.

https://xkcd.com/605/


LOL i love that.
 
on the road
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
raising the price of gas just to get you to buy electric cars


High gasoline prices have been part of the green program for decades.

Under Trump oil was low.   What we are seeing now is mostly the result of policy.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So tovarich, this is the new propaganda?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Lambskincoat: Even the most cynical person in the world, should not think those pregnant ladies getting shelled in Ukraine are dying in order to sell more electric vehicles.

Well, yeah, it's a new conspiracy for democrat control in the U.S. since dems got bored of masks.

/is it possible to hate your coworkers to death?


I feel your pain.
 
eddievercetti
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Wait, I thought they killed the electric car....


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was a conspiracy to punish the convoy people. Silly me.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's see, I bought 200 gallons of gas last year.  Even at today's prices, that's still under $1000.  If I buy a new electric car for $50,000, then my payback period, assuming I use someone else's electricity, is 50 years, at which time I'll be 116 years old.  Even if gas goes to $25 a gallon (and stays there), that's still ten year payback period.  Sorry, Joe, the economics aren't working for me.  I'll stick with my 18 year old gas guzzler.
 
