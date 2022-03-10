 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Any hypermilers still out there? THIS IS YOUR TIME TO SHINE
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the last one died under a semi's rear wheels when he tried to shave an extra 3 inches off his drafting distance.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I think the last one died under a semi's rear wheels when he tried to shave an extra 3 inches off his drafting distance.


LOL

I'm not excessively obsessed with it, but it's fun to try to do better, when I'm stuck driving the Prius.

Unfortunately, this Prius has some pretty serious issues, being 15 years old and on it's second hybrid battery.  Since replacing the battery it's never been anywhere near as good as the original :|  And maximizing it's mpg performance has completely different parameters than the original battery did, it seems.  I'm pretty sure there's something going wrong in the hybrid system as well, but all the techs i've taken it to are just like "everything checks out to be within spec" .. except the  Toyota dealer who said "The ICE has internal damage, and needs to be replaced." which no other tech has been able to agree with.

I'd much rather drive any other car, though.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sucks to be all those delivery drivers bringing me all my stuff. Ubereats changed the default setting to "meet at door" I had to change it back what an inconvenience!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aww yeah......i've got a 3 cylinder geo metro in the barn that was waiting for this moment to shine. Between the car market and mileage, i figure its worth close to 6 figures now.
 
Daer21
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've got a maverick as of 3 weeks ago. Put it in eco mode and turn on the automatic cruise control.

/Worked from home till the new boss shat on my parade
//work 5 miles into a swamp, so 'alternative transportation' is a non-starter
///last guy that biked to work got hit by a heavy transport truck and died.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw gas prices actually go down 10 cents today.
 
cjoshuav
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm feeling considerable relief that our electric car arrived a couple of weeks ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can't hyperbole in the current generation of Prius.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I drive a plug-in hybrid which I charge from rooftop solar. Gas prices barely register on my radar.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*continues laughing in Bolt EV*

Put solar panels on the roof and fuel costs are effectively zero.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: Pocket Ninja: I think the last one died under a semi's rear wheels when he tried to shave an extra 3 inches off his drafting distance.

LOL

I'm not excessively obsessed with it, but it's fun to try to do better, when I'm stuck driving the Prius.

Unfortunately, this Prius has some pretty serious issues, being 15 years old and on it's second hybrid battery.  Since replacing the battery it's never been anywhere near as good as the original :|  And maximizing it's mpg performance has completely different parameters than the original battery did, it seems.  I'm pretty sure there's something going wrong in the hybrid system as well, but all the techs i've taken it to are just like "everything checks out to be within spec" .. except the  Toyota dealer who said "The ICE has internal damage, and needs to be replaced." which no other tech has been able to agree with.

I'd much rather drive any other car, though.


You can get balanced battery packs you swap yourself at a great price. You do the work yourself to swap the individual cells, but you also complete a LOT of maintenance work such as torquing terminals & cleaning the bus to ensure better current flow. Not to mention the cooling system.

Out if curiosity, what was the problem with your ICE?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I recently started using my cruise control and setting it at 70, instead of flooring it when I get on the freeway and driving 80. I figure that may save the extra $20 I'm spending on a tank of gas.  But, I don't really care that much as I rarely drive.
 
reveal101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It took seven years but I finally got the wife on board with accelerating slowly and braking gently just for the sake of wear and tear.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ekdikeo4: Pocket Ninja: I think the last one died under a semi's rear wheels when he tried to shave an extra 3 inches off his drafting distance.

LOL

I'm not excessively obsessed with it, but it's fun to try to do better, when I'm stuck driving the Prius.

Unfortunately, this Prius has some pretty serious issues, being 15 years old and on it's second hybrid battery.  Since replacing the battery it's never been anywhere near as good as the original :|  And maximizing it's mpg performance has completely different parameters than the original battery did, it seems.  I'm pretty sure there's something going wrong in the hybrid system as well, but all the techs i've taken it to are just like "everything checks out to be within spec" .. except the  Toyota dealer who said "The ICE has internal damage, and needs to be replaced." which no other tech has been able to agree with.

I'd much rather drive any other car, though.

You can get balanced battery packs you swap yourself at a great price. You do the work yourself to swap the individual cells, but you also complete a LOT of maintenance work such as torquing terminals & cleaning the bus to ensure better current flow. Not to mention the cooling system.

Out if curiosity, what was the problem with your ICE?


Toyota hasn't successfully talked him into replacing it yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do you know how much gas I have wasted idling at stoplights I could have easily made if not for some idiot hypermiler doing 15 MPH in a 45 MPH zone? No one gives a shiat about your personal hyper-efficiency when it completely undermines the efficiency of everyone else, douchebags.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have evolved since gas prices started soaring. I fly now. Ya see, the knack lies in learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss.

I pity you peons who need cars, electric or not.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daer21: I've got a maverick as of 3 weeks ago. Put it in eco mode and turn on the automatic cruise control.

/Worked from home till the new boss shat on my parade
//work 5 miles into a swamp, so 'alternative transportation' is a non-starter
///last guy that biked to work got hit by a heavy transport truck and died.


A guy at a place i used to work at was letting his Tesla do the driving and he was decapitated when it went under a truck.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought a reliable fuel-efficient car in 2007, and I'm still driving it while the rest of the world went back to SUVs.

And now everyone's talking about gas prices like this is new -- or not inevitable?

like who the fark complains something hasn't gone down in price in the last 15 years??  I can not believe gas is the same price it was 15 years ago!  This is madness I say!

Farking wut?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next time someone tells you "In 8 years you will have recovered your extra cost on fuel savings," remember that they calculated that assuming $2/gallon.  Now re-do that calculation at $800/gallon, and you're good after 1 or 2 years.
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cjoshuav: I'm feeling considerable relief that our electric car arrived a couple of weeks ago.


Ours is supposed to show up around September or October. Ordered it last November. I'm jealous.
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Daer21: I've got a maverick as of 3 weeks ago. Put it in eco mode and turn on the automatic cruise control.

/Worked from home till the new boss shat on my parade
//work 5 miles into a swamp, so 'alternative transportation' is a non-starter
///last guy that biked to work got hit by a heavy transport truck and died.

A guy at a place i used to work at was letting his Tesla do the driving and he was decapitated when it went under a truck.


I don't trust their bullshiat either.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I did something more pratical. I moved and reduced my driving 80%,
 
wildlifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Laughs in 1994 Pontiac Grand am with a 3.1
34 mpg!
/Full coverage insurance is $85/month
//Antique plates
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got in on that kick back during the first gas crunch. Not so much to save money, but just because I thought it was a blast. After I had replaced the transmission in my three year old vehicle I decided maybe it was kind of a dumb ass thing to try to do
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TomDooley: I recently started using my cruise control and setting it at 70, instead of flooring it when I get on the freeway and driving 80. I figure that may save the extra $20 I'm spending on a tank of gas.  But, I don't really care that much as I rarely drive.


I've been setting it at 60.  I stick to the right hand lane.  You don't like it?  Pass my ass.
 
