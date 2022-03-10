 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from XTC and The Damned, as well as the debut of a brand new feature. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #324. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
43
43 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Listening to the soothing sounds of Captain Beefheart until showtime.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jó estét kívánok
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Going in for the pre-game.......
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Going in for the pre-game.......


braver than me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
brobible.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
also..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Jó estét kívánok


Are you traveling, or expressing solidarity with someone?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: [brobible.com image 768x512]


I don't know why you do this to yourself...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: Going in for the pre-game.......

braver than me.


Matt has Brandon riding shotgun today so he's a bit more coherent than he was last week
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nesher: Pista: Jó estét kívánok

Are you traveling, or expressing solidarity with someone?


Just keeping up my Hungarian.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: [brobible.com image 768x512]

I don't know why you do this to yourself...


I like a challenge.
Although I am almost at the point where I'm screaming the end of Matt's sentences at the radio more and more
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: [brobible.com image 768x512]


is giving it a funny the same as a like ?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: Going in for the pre-game.......

braver than me.

Matt has Brandon riding shotgun today so he's a bit more coherent than he was last week


Having someone in the room has to help. I'm sure I couldn't do talk radio for an hour w/o having someone to actually talk to in the room with me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: [brobible.com image 768x512]

is giving it a funny the same as a like ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm like, here and like, stuff. Happy Friday everyone!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Here we go...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
uh....we're just rambling, uh....this was some great kush.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello all! Ready for the Robot Wars.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uranus: uh....we're just rambling, uh....this was some great kush.


The dynamic duo
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: sno man: Pista: Going in for the pre-game.......

braver than me.

Matt has Brandon riding shotgun today so he's a bit more coherent than he was last week

Having someone in the room has to help. I'm sure I couldn't do talk radio for an hour w/o having someone to actually talk to in the room with me.


it's incredibly easy. ask my ex-gf.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: [brobible.com image 768x512]


OMG THIS! Also, for crying out loud, STOP SAYING "UM" or "UH" - do you have any idea how irritating that is for the listener? Argh

/pet peeve
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ldrtchbrd:
/pet peeve

UM.......YA!

UH.......I totally agree with, YOU KNOW, what they UM said.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Evening everybody!
A cold one, let me add.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chams!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chameleons to start! woohoo
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.


It's almost like he's done it before
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.

It's almost like he's done it before


Beginners luck
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.


KUCI should keep him :P
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.

KUCI should keep him :P


They couldn't afford him
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.

KUCI should keep him :P

They couldn't afford him


I dunno, I have half a bag of Oreos
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.

KUCI should keep him :P

They couldn't afford him


They could pay him in Oreos.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uranus: Pista: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Man. Just listen to this guy talk. No "um", no "like"...beautiful.

KUCI should keep him :P

They couldn't afford him

I dunno, I have half a bag of Oreos


the floors under the seats in the campwagon see your half a bag and raise you infinity
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

