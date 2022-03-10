 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Giant ship Galactica disappears as war intensifies, presumably reappearing somewhere else every 33 minutes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
69
    More: Obvious, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, Russian billionaires, Sam Tucker, Yacht, Galactica Super Nova, 230-foot superyacht  
•       •       •

2081 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, gonna be hard to sneak that through the Suez or Gibraltar without getting noticed.  Hiding something that unique looking in the Med isn't a solution, it's a stall.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's turned off its tracking system, is anyone really gonna blink an eye if it's never seen again? Accidents happen in international waters all the time, you see.

>.>
<.<
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned off your AIS?

Better keep a close watch 24/7, or get run down by something big and rusty.

/How Not To Avoid Large Ships
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it sinks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?


300+ tons, iirc.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?


It may void his insurance.  I also wonder if other ships use that information to avoid collisions?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duncan Bateson, a marine lawyer based in London, said it was likely that "if captains of Russian-linked boats are turning off their AIS tracker, then it's because they're trying to evade being tracked."

No farking shiat? We needed to call a professional in for that one?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?


Unless it's suddenly a warship.... Too bad we don't have an armed maritime privateer submarine or two sneaking around to sink these things.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?


As well as extremely stupid.  Some of those big container ships need miles of water to slow down, or turn.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A number of Russian superyachts have done this, only to reappear later after anchoring in friendlier waters.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby for one of the best yet under-appreciated and underrated hours on television.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone needs to brush up on some navigation basics:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?

Unless it's suddenly a warship.... Too bad we don't have an armed maritime privateer submarine or two sneaking around to sink these things.


Would be amusing if it was always a warship, just designed to look like a yacht.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they couldn't name the yacht something more appropriate, like Leviathan, Hydra, or Dickhead?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Duncan Bateson, a marine lawyer based in London, said it was likely that "if captains of Russian-linked boats are turning off their AIS tracker, then it's because they're trying to evade being tracked."

No farking shiat? We needed to call a professional in for that one?


Invoicing minimum is one hour.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video unrelated

Galactica's last Jump!!
Youtube _TcTosD8oNc
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a "removable film screen"?!
 
martian marvel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut off the money spigot and these farkers turn into sniveling c*nts. How manly.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just read the first 30 pages or so of the Maddow book "Blow Out". This guy is in the book. Extremely loyal to Putin, basically had his hand in modernizing the Russian oil and gas industry, including a brief stint attempting to have actual Lukoil gas stations in the US.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the Somali pirates would be having a fire sale on Russian superyachts, especially if they're turning off their tracking systems making them much easier to abscond with or sink. Bunch of slackers. Blackbeard would be ashamed.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might not have turned it off.  Accidents happen...
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Hmmm, gonna be hard to sneak that through the Suez or Gibraltar without getting noticed.  Hiding something that unique looking in the Med isn't a solution, it's a stall.


Be an awful shame if someone sank a drug smuggler.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: I hope it sinks.


And we get decent video of it
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: They might not have turned it off.  Accidents happen...
[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Accidents."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_fulano: including a brief stint attempting to have actual Lukoil gas stations in the US.


These apparently still exist (and are getting boycotted, which is bankrupting the random Americans who own them):

cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Turned off your AIS?

Better keep a close watch 24/7, or get run down by something big and rusty.

/How Not To Avoid Large Ships


If he's properly stocked with provisions & supplies to extend those provisions (like fishing gear, nets, extra desalinator filters, etc.) he can just float out in some low risk parts of the ocean that aren't used by shipping lanes.  If it's a big enough to have its own boat that can go a hundred miles, they can even send that in for some resupply runs.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What is a "removable film screen"?!



Fark user imageView Full Size
Like this - but imagine it on the hull of a mega yacht.... sooooo satisfying to pull off when you open the mega-yacht box it came in....
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The front fell off.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: mr_fulano: including a brief stint attempting to have actual Lukoil gas stations in the US.

These apparently still exist (and are getting boycotted, which is bankrupting the random Americans who own them):

[cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x566]


Tough shiat.

Should have been part of your risk assessment before tying your financial futures to a foreign entity.

Same goes for Citgo.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Since it's turned off its tracking system, is anyone really gonna blink an eye if it's never seen again? Accidents happen in international waters all the time, you see.

>.>
<.<


[SINKEX HAS JOINED THE CHAT]

If it's in the Atlantic, I'm sure the US Navy has a good idea of it's location.

Watch and see if some NATO sub pulls into port flying the Jolly Roger.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: A number of Russian superyachts have done this, only to reappear later after anchoring in friendlier waters.


It would be a pity if, say, there were earth-shattering booms.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: mr_fulano: including a brief stint attempting to have actual Lukoil gas stations in the US.

These apparently still exist (and are getting boycotted, which is bankrupting the random Americans who own them):

[cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x566]


Wow I had no idea
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the present circumstances and taking into consideration who owns the damn yacht how can anyone in their right mind be surprised in the least they shut off the means of tracking the things location.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean satellites are a thing. Barring cloudy weather, it shouldn't be that hard to find them.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?

Unless it's suddenly a warship.... Too bad we don't have an armed maritime privateer submarine or two sneaking around to sink these things.


I feel like this would be a job for Clive Cussler's "Oregon Files" team. Except they use a rustbucket cargo ship as cover for an advanced surveillance/private warship and not a sub.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?


There's no single policing agency for ships in international waters.

There's the long-recognized 12-mile boundary, and then there's the much larger - and ill-defined - "economic exclusion zone".

Offer a $25M bounty and new passports for the crew to sail it to a NATO port.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Russian billionaire breaking the law. That's a new one.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x180]


/not obscure. Noice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: moto-geek: Resident Muslim: Turning off the tracker in international water is illegal?

Unless it's suddenly a warship.... Too bad we don't have an armed maritime privateer submarine or two sneaking around to sink these things.

Would be amusing if it was always a warship, just designed to look like a yacht.


The Germans would know a thing or two about this.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Smoking GNU: Since it's turned off its tracking system, is anyone really gonna blink an eye if it's never seen again? Accidents happen in international waters all the time, you see.

>.>
<.<

[SINKEX HAS JOINED THE CHAT]

If it's in the Atlantic, I'm sure the US Navy has a good idea of it's location.

Watch and see if some NATO sub pulls into port flying the Jolly Roger.



/from 2017, not recent

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Would be amusing if it was always a warship, just designed to look like a yacht.


Probably not for the crew, since that would be a de facto spy ship. Doesn't matter if the crew is wearing official uniforms or not.

Also pretty hard to hide the hi-tech gear that would make it useful as a spy ship.

I have no doubt they make reports about naval ship movements to Moscow, but anyone can do that by sitting on the bench and watching what goes by.
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: indy_kid: Smoking GNU: Since it's turned off its tracking system, is anyone really gonna blink an eye if it's never seen again? Accidents happen in international waters all the time, you see.

>.>
<.<

[SINKEX HAS JOINED THE CHAT]

If it's in the Atlantic, I'm sure the US Navy has a good idea of it's location.

Watch and see if some NATO sub pulls into port flying the Jolly Roger.


/from 2017, not recent

[external-preview.redd.it image 489x275]


wouldn't surprise me if there are NATO subs in the Adriatic/Med seas.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Just read the first 30 pages or so of the Maddow book "Blow Out". This guy is in the book. Extremely loyal to Putin, basically had his hand in modernizing the Russian oil and gas industry, including a brief stint attempting to have actual Lukoil gas stations in the US.


I suspect Putin requires you to murder someone while being recorded before you're "trusted" by him. So of course he's loyal.

Putin's name is probably on all of this guy's bank accounts as a co-owner as well. Your money can disappear at any time.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ctrl-F warship: It's a warship now!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Sounds like someone needs to brush up on some navigation basics:
[Fark user image image 183x276]


Not even oligarchs can afford that book.  It's cheaper to collide with something.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: A number of Russian superyachts have done this, only to reappear later after anchoring in friendlier waters.


And there you have it.  He's just moving the thing to someplace where the authorities can't seize it.

So what happens if someone does want to seize it?  Could you go and arrest him directly?  If he's in Russia, then of course not. In fact if he's anywhere that is friendly to Russia, then of course not.

Better to just freeze his assets and not allow him access to anything.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What is a "removable film screen"?!


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: zeroflight222: indy_kid: Smoking GNU: Since it's turned off its tracking system, is anyone really gonna blink an eye if it's never seen again? Accidents happen in international waters all the time, you see.

>.>
<.<

[SINKEX HAS JOINED THE CHAT]

If it's in the Atlantic, I'm sure the US Navy has a good idea of it's location.

Watch and see if some NATO sub pulls into port flying the Jolly Roger.


/from 2017, not recent

[external-preview.redd.it image 489x275]

wouldn't surprise me if there are NATO subs in the Adriatic/Med seas.


Certainly. But the US doesn't have SOSUS in the Med.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.