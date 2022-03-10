 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's World Kidney Day. Beware of women with hotel room bathtubs full of ice   (bbc.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of Celebritys flashing big bucks to cut to the front of the line while your sister dies.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 322x266]


a username surely cannot have ever checked out more, in all of recorded time, and until civilisation falls.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, probably shouldn't accept a drink from this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can't tell me this band wasn't inspired by that urban legend.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sigh. Well here is wishing my wife's uncle best of luck. He was diagnosed this week with kidney cancer.

That said: it was found after they found a mass in his intestines. So, Gen-x and older dudes out there getting long in the tooth like myself: See your doctor, get a referral, and schedule getting the camera up your ass. Mine is next week.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 850x477]

You can't tell me this band wasn't inspired by that urban legend.


Those guys have kidney thief stink all over them, I would spot them a mile away.
 
xalres
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 850x477]

You can't tell me this band wasn't inspired by that urban legend.


I'd like to kid her knee. If you know what I mean...please tell me because clearly I don't.
 
soaky55
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Celebrating 12 years post transplant....
Hopefully she will find a living donor
I had several friends offer , very humbling that someone would go to the table for you...
Give the gift of life ...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Naw.  Naw.  This time she's totes in to me.  I bet she digs scars.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shameless:  Dad goes in for a back room liver transplant and gets a kidney stolen.

First warning sign
Doctor drove a cab
Second warning sign
Donor was related to the Doc [citation required]
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lady J: also, probably shouldn't accept a drink from this guy


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ FTFY
// not a medical doctor
/// played one on TV
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So....why bother with information on how to take care of your kidneys when you can put up transplant sob stories instead?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beware of unicorns inviting you to Candy Mountain.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Sigh. Well here is wishing my wife's uncle best of luck. He was diagnosed this week with kidney cancer.

That said: it was found after they found a mass in his intestines. So, Gen-x and older dudes out there getting long in the tooth like myself: See your doctor, get a referral, and schedule getting the camera up your ass. Mine is next week.


Old buddy of mine had a colonoscopy. He had his wife write "Be Gentle" on his ass cheeks the night before.

You could hear the laughter in the waiting room.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a kidney. Actually I have 4!!!!

But I was only born with 2 and only 1 of them actually works. I had to guilt the others out of family members.

Wish I had the pic handy, for the second the surgeon took a picture of the kidney out of body before they shoved it in me.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: I have a kidney. Actually I have 4!!!!

But I was only born with 2 and only 1 of them actually works. I had to guilt the others out of family members.


so I guess they never have to buy you another xmas present?
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: chawco: I have a kidney. Actually I have 4!!!!

But I was only born with 2 and only 1 of them actually works. I had to guilt the others out of family members.

so I guess they never have to buy you another xmas present?


Of course they do!! The REAL questionnis what have you done for me lately.

But if they ever need a place to crash for a week my coach is always there.

:p
 
