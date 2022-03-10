 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russia bans export of cars to the West. Owners of Russian cars too busy duct-taping parts back on to notice   (bbc.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Green has notoriously low standards, but even he would far rather use a K-Car than a Lada.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
topgear.comView Full Size


The greatest cars................................................................... in the world.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 498x376] [View Full Size image _x_]


/obligatory
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no!  How will I live without a coal-powered blender from Borscht, Babushka, & Beyond?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: Is Mercedes still operating in the country? I would think that shuttering its dealers and no longer supplying parts would quickly hit the members of the Duma pretty hard.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, they need em at the front
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 498x376] [View Full Size image _x_]


The fly hood ornament gets me every time.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Question: Is Mercedes still operating in the country? I would think that shuttering its dealers and no longer supplying parts would quickly hit the members of the Duma pretty hard.


I think that's the reason for the ban.  It's not that they are trying to keep Russian made cars in Russia, it's that they are trying to prevent any global manufacturers from pulling their inventory back out of Russia.  Essentially corporate asset seizure.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has cars (that they make)?
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?


They're trying to corner the rare market on Russian cars that work.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame, the gigantic reliance the west has on Russian cars will surely bring them to their knees!
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They may need to re-reed the definition of "punishment"....
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
lada
lada
lada lada zhig zhig zhig.

/got nyet
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

profdc9: Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?

They're trying to corner the rare market on Russian cars that work.


All 3 of them?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Question: Is Mercedes still operating in the country? I would think that shuttering its dealers and no longer supplying parts would quickly hit the members of the Duma pretty hard.


They pulled out of Russia.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Meanwhile, in Ukraine
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh don't please don't. Please don't ban export of crappy Russian cars.

Ok we block all our companies from selling stuff in russia. Their economy is beyond the toilet and in the sewers. Russia: Lets further hurt ourselves by not exporting our cars. Brilliant!
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nooooo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FlashHarry: Question: Is Mercedes still operating in the country? I would think that shuttering its dealers and no longer supplying parts would quickly hit the members of the Duma pretty hard.

They pulled out of Russia.


They pulled out better than the Palins ever could.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?


Possibly in the former Warsaw Pact / Yugoslav countries?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ready to get to work
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL. They've tried to position their cars as 'unique' in the E.U. market:

https://uaz.cz/cs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Red Green has notoriously low standards, but even he would far rather use a K-Car than a Lada.


Any K-Car that still runs is probably immortal at this point.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?


Not here, but they are exported to a few markets (third world countries, former Soviet republics).  And automobiles were just part of a larger export ban of just about everything.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would be surprised if some hipster already wasn't importing 25+ year old cars from Russia as a business venture (some people/companies already do this with cars from Japan).  You know, for irony and junk.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 1988 Volga GAZ 24-10 Is a Hilariously Bad Soviet Russian Car
Youtube KuidQ9ang1Q
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When was the last time I saw a Lada on the roads in Minneapolis?  Oh yeah - never.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x671]
Meanwhile, in Ukraine


They have to make this.
 
Halli
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?

Possibly in the former Warsaw Pact / Yugoslav countries?


You used to be able to get the Soviet bloc cars in my country(Iceland) until the 90s. Quite a lot of Ladas and some Trabants and Skodas. They were absolute garbage but cheap. A lot of people would use them as their work cars. Only drove a Lada once. It was like driving stick without knowing how to drive stick.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ukrgate.comView Full Size


Wouldn't mind taking my kids and their soccer friends on a ride with a Ukrainian off road vehicle.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yugo, girl.

Yes, I know.
 
Veloram
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fine by me. If the Russians didn't make it out of their potatoes, then they made it out of someone else's potatoes.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never mind cars.  Does Russia export *anything* that anyone cares about?  Even most Vodak we drink isn't from Russia any more.

\I mean, except for wheat
\\Hopefully the USDA is telling all those farmers that they pay *not* to plant wheat, that they better plant some farking wheat this year
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [YouTube video: The 1988 Volga GAZ 24-10 Is a Hilariously Bad Soviet Russian Car]


...and then we are going to give it...a Doug score.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JolobinSmokin: [ukrgate.com image 850x573]

Wouldn't mind taking my kids and their soccer friends on a ride with a Ukrainian off road vehicle.


"Sherp" - Wasn't he one of The Three Stooges?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Halli: Arkanaut: Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?

Possibly in the former Warsaw Pact / Yugoslav countries?

You used to be able to get the Soviet bloc cars in my country(Iceland) until the 90s. Quite a lot of Ladas and some Trabants and Skodas. They were absolute garbage but cheap. A lot of people would use them as their work cars. Only drove a Lada once. It was like driving stick without knowing how to drive stick.


My ex's family still mostly lives in what used to be East Germany.  When we when to visit, they referred Trabants as the "paper car".
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: Glitchwerks: [YouTube video: The 1988 Volga GAZ 24-10 Is a Hilariously Bad Soviet Russian Car]

...and then we are going to give it...a Doug score.


Doug is the kind of person who irons his own underwear.

/loves the DITKOP meme
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh no! Where ever will be buy cars if not from Russia.

I can't even name a Russia car brand.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: Was there a big market for Russian cars here that I was not aware of?


LS swappers need new challenges.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're not breaking up with me, I'm breaking up with you!
 
MrBonestripper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guess I'll hold off getting a Ural motorcycle for a bit, too....
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JolobinSmokin: [ukrgate.com image 850x573]

Wouldn't mind taking my kids and their soccer friends on a ride with a Ukrainian off road vehicle.


I wonder how that thing would do out on the ice at Lake of the Woods?
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right, a country with a GDP of less than 2 trillion "banning" shiat.

Great plan Pooty Poot.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Never mind cars.  Does Russia export *anything* that anyone cares about?  Even most Vodak we drink isn't from Russia any more.

\I mean, except for wheat
\\Hopefully the USDA is telling all those farmers that they pay *not* to plant wheat, that they better plant some farking wheat this year


They export a lot of cheap steel cased ammunition to the U.S.  A lot of ammosexuals are going to be (extra) pissed if they banned the export of ammo.

Oh well.
 
danvon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reudant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They need us more than we need them. How many Russian made products do we have in our homes? How many innovations come out of Russia? Even Russian cuisine is not ubiquitous in the U.S.
 
