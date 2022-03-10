 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Jimmy Hoffa impersonator found in wall of Oakland convention center   (kcra.com)
    construction worker, Embalming, mummified body, Death, Roger Waters, wall of the Oakland convention center, Bog body, decomposition  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The partially decomposed corpse probably had been there for several years and had mummified, authorities said."

So, the body mummified itself? I think we're missing the point here...
 
Werehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So that's where I left him!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that cheaper than rebar?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So did he ever get to try the Amontillado or not?
 
pheed
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do human corpses make for good insulation or something?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad sack Chicago detective and his forthright Mountie partner seen rushing to the scene, wolf at their heels.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alan Barnes, you hide-n-seek champion, you. You'll be missed. I'll let the others know.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where the body was found clues us in on one thing: This particular corpse loves rock, hates wrap.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they could send the remains over to the Silent Witness folks, they'd get that mystery figured out within an hour. And with plenty of extra drama to spare.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity I had to look up Oakland's motto:

Love Life.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess his protest of the Raiders moving failed.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Werehamster: So that's where I left him!



Both this comment and the headline made me LOL.  I'm in desperate need of help.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's probably a mummified body behind all those pop-ups and autoplay ads too but I became frustrated and halted the dig.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have one.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sooo... natural causes then?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People try to break into places by crawling through roof vents and wall cavities and subfloor spaces.  They get stuck and nobody's around to hear them yelling.  Bad way to go.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "The partially decomposed corpse probably had been there for several years and had mummified, authorities said."

So, the body mummified itself? I think we're missing the point here...


Dessicated is probably the correct term?


There was a funhouse in California where the mummy uh, really was a corpse.


http://www.slate.com/blogs/atlas_obscura/2014/04/11/the_corpse_of_elmer_mccurdy_and_how_it_ended_up_in_a_long_beach_fun_park.html
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Saw the headline, saw Oakland and Hoffa, clicked thinking THIS time was finally the time it was actually him

/Wrong Oakland, damn it
//County, not city, Michigan, not California
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

151: Saw the headline, saw Oakland and Hoffa, clicked thinking THIS time was finally the time it was actually him

/Wrong Oakland, damn it
//County, not city, Michigan, not California


Hoffa's floating towards Proxima Centarui.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pheed: Do human corpses make for good insulation or something?


Not even good for making the trains run on time.

"The fuel [Egyptian railroaders] use for the locomotive is composed of mummies three thousand years old, purchased by the ton or by the graveyard for that purpose, and ... sometimes one hears the profane engineer call out pettishly, 'D-n these plebeians, they don't burn worth a cent - pass out a King!'" -Twain
 
