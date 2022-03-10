 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Tampa man's Lars Ulrich-shaped toilet acquired by Denmark museum. Buried lede: the museum found out about it when the owner tried to sell them a guitar made from his uncle's skeleton, which they did not acquire   (tampabay.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what I expected, but it wasn't ... that.

/Ride the Lightning, indeed.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I find the fact that it's dickless quite comical. Then again, I suppose you wouldn't want to have something poking you in the back.
 
kore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The museum made a mistake. A guitar made from a skeleton is way more metal than a toilet shaped like a person.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: The toilet works. Last year, it enjoyed a brief installment in the restroom of Brass Mug, a Tampa bar and music venue.

The Brass Mug is still open?!?! That was one of the places my old band played... like 30 years ago. I assumed it would have been long gone by now. Guess it's kind of a neighborhood institution now, if it wasn't already then. Neat!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ass on fire, baaaaad
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kore: The museum made a mistake. A guitar made from a skeleton is way more metal than a toilet shaped like a person.


Oh I don't know, toilets can be pretty metal.

revolvermag.comView Full Size
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: I find the fact that it's dickless quite comical. Then again, I suppose you wouldn't want to have something poking you in the back.


It could make a good bidet spout.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even as amateurish has the whole thing is, it's still a lot more elaborate way of saying "fark you" than I've ever done. Bravo?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kore: The museum made a mistake. A guitar made from a skeleton is way more metal than a toilet shaped like a person.


Sure, if it's really made from a skeleton, which it 99.9999% surely was not.

As the story goes, his Greek orthodox family was against cremating the remains....but making a guitar with them was toooootally OK.  Sure, Jan.

The guy that did it also pranked a Tampa newspaper into printing a picture of a fake 2-headed gator.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, that thing's not creepy AF or anything.

You have to wonder what drug-induced fever dream inspired someone to think that was a thing the world needed.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WTF ever. Mendallica has sucked ass since the black album.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since it's a real functioning toilet, what I'm wondering is where do you go to drop and upper decker on that thing? Does the head screw off, or something?
 
mbsabc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A hole new meaning to head banger, am I right?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jason Newsted lives in Tampa?
 
