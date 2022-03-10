 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Maverick and Goose are two new SpaceX fast boats. Sure hope Goose's operator never saw the movie   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
docsigma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool! Can't wait for them to farking explode
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be "Maverick McMaverickface" and "Goosey McGooseface"?

// like how all political scandals end in "-gate"
// and the dumb ones end in "-ghazi"
// take it back to /politics, Doc...
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given current Russian relations, investing in SpaceX may not be a bad investment...
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Given current Russian relations, investing in SpaceX may not be a bad investment...


If we're bringing back the Cold War, might as well bring back the classic Bond villains w/ weird names like Elon Musk.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why not, subby? Goose spent plenty of time in the water.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maverick v Slider
Youtube -U1N0VOwXTc
 
