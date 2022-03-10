 Skip to content
(NPR)   So why has the letter "Z" come to stand for the Russian invasion of Ukraine? Hm, interesting. *Reads article* Well, that was stupid   (npr.org) divider line
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Z maritime flag upload.wikimedia.org is from Japan kicked Russian ass at The Battle of Tsushima

From Wikipedia:
The Z flag has special meaning in Japan (as well as in naval history generally) due to its connection with and symbolizing of the Japanese victory at the Battle of Tsushima.
At the Battle of Tsushima on May 27, 1905, Admiral Tōgō raised a Z flag on his flagship Mikasa.[3] By prearrangement, this flag flown alone meant, "The fate of the Empire rests on the outcome of this battle. Let each man do his utmost." The Battle of Tsushima was one of the most important naval battles of history and this signal is, along with Nelson's signal "England expects that every man will do his duty" at the Battle of Trafalgar, one of the two most famous naval flag signals; the battle is of especial importance in Japanese national mythology.

Maybe someone should start putting the Z flag next to the Z on destroyed equipment.  I'm sure the Russians will understand.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All depends how you look at it, like an upended troop carrier:

defender.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Half a swastika.
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Z is Army (Eastern Forces)
V is Marines (Naval Infantry)
The squares, circles or other markings are individual unit markers.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this going to be another thing we will start seeing from the MAGA crowd?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure if this pun tracks in Russian, but the Russians are "Z's", and everyone else is "not-Z's". Geddit?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They can keep their crummy zed, this is the only Z that matters.
Zorro
Youtube SBR-xk_Xknc
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Well, that was stupid"

And yet a link was submitted, and green lit.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The z stands for Zalinsky.  No not the president of Ukraine. The auto parts dealer from Chicago. He buys up competition so he can own their brands and he has his eyes set on some small time businesses in Kyiv.  Study it out.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
another article about the 'Z'?  No new insights.   It's still: no one knows for sure, being some sort of military unit or division marking makes sense, and pro-invasion idiots everywhere have started displaying it as a "haha f-you Ukraine" for online trolling/propaganda.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In other news, local zoos will now be referred to as "wildlife parks" and will feature "freedom ponies" rather than zebras.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the simplest explanation is that Russian and Ukrainian forces use similar military vehicles, the Russians needed a marker so that their vehicles could be distinguished from Ukraine's vehicles.  Similar to why the allies painted white sparrow stripes on their planes from D-Day onward.

Z was probably picked because it is simple and easy to paint, easily recognized, and because it is not a letter in the Russian alphabet, would not be confused with other symbols and codes that they use.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It stands for Zed and soon enough Zed will be dead, baby.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Duh, everyone knows it's to differentiate the Day Z players from the non-Day Z players.

You think these soldiers were just chilling by the border doing nothing for months? They were logging some serious online play time all while being morally brainwashed into equating Ukrainians to Nazi zombies. Or something.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hebjamn: [Fark user image 850x480]


ngl I have a huge man crush on zelensky right now.  Oh to have that kind of leadership in the US, or have trumplicans realize that he is what an actual leader looks like.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Is this going to be another thing we will start seeing from the MAGA crowd?


Serbian Fascists are already using it so probably.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Z stands for Zelenskyy
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, I think the important thing is that reporters are finally right when they call every weapon an AK-47.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Z is the Russian alias of Q.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Calling this World War III makes no sense. We should be calling this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the Russians are the "Z"s, doesn't that make everyone else "Not-Z"s?
 
hAZy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has anybody thought to ask one of the multitude of captured Russian soldiers? Perhaps they might know?
 
snitramc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Z is for Zed, which is exactly what Russia will gain from their stupid occupation.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LizardPeople: If the Russians are the "Z"s, doesn't that make everyone else "Not-Z"s?


This is what Putin actually meant all along when he said they were going into Ukraine to overthrow their Nazi government.
 
