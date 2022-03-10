 Skip to content
(Slate)   Are gas prices really too high? Or are you just the sort of idiot who buys a car that's way too big when gas prices are low and then expects them to stay low forever because you have the memory of a goldfish? Slate asks the question   (slate.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or the big oil companies just want to make the Dems look bad?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My first car is a tiny hatchback that's really fuel efficient, and i'm not gonna change that habit. Never seen the need for huge trucks.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Traded my truck for a hybrid at the end of December. Seems like the right call.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to say that when you were buying a car you should multiply the cost of fuel by 4 and determine if you'll pay that per gallon. No? Don't buy that car, buy one with better fuel economy for your situation.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: My first car is a tiny hatchback that's really fuel efficient, and i'm not gonna change that habit. Never seen the need for huge trucks.


I really really want a truck. I don't know why... I just always have.

But as soon as I see the price and the mpg... I get over that want and get something practical.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.


Everywhere else in the world has entered the chat...
 
Epicedion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.


Is this your car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The latter. You've had nearly 15 years to buy something more efficient on gas since the last time this happened.

You all have zero excuses at this point.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.


"Tell me you've never been to Europe without saying you've never been to Europe."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are you a farmer or some sort of contractor that needs to haul around livestock or lumber? Then you don't need a truck or an SUV for much of anything.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bought my '08 Tacoma longbed 11 years ago when gas prices spiked and everybody ditched their truck/suv. Worth nearly what I paid for it still, as well as being a terrific vehicle. I don't mind having the occasional gas price spike - beem more than worth it.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whynotboth.jpg
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Conservatives love talking about their Patriotic Duty until it comes time for them to spend an extra ten bucks a week on following through.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gas prices are too high but that doesn't excuse a person who's daily driver is a 4wd quad cab truck that they use to commute 100 miles a day without any passengers.
 
cleek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it's been higher several times in the past decade.

this isn't some kind of generation crisis. it's just farking gas prices.
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought a car that was way too big the last time gas prices where high and people were giving away newish big cars because gas prices were high.   I knew that they would be coming down, and they did, so I got a newish car for next to nothing.

Now I have a car that's way too big but I'm not worried.  I'm fairly certain that big reset is coming...it'll all be reset after Pooty pushes the button.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone I've seen complaining owns a truck or SUV.  I own an Altima, and work from home.  I used up all my Sheetz points about two weeks ago I think to get gas down to $3.32 a gallon.  I didn't fill it; I put exactly ten gallons in it.  I still have plenty of gas.  I may need to put some in this weekend.  And, I've built my points back up.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe "too high" is an entirely relative term?

Maybe there is no "correct price" for fuel?
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: The latter. You've had nearly 15 years to buy something more efficient on gas since the last time this happened.

You all have zero excuses at this point.


But the gymbros will talk about me if I don't have an F250 or Dodge Ram 9000
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While high gas prices hit everyone, they hit rightwingers more, since they always buy the dumbest gas guzzlers.

So....that puts a little cherry on top for me.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.


Murcans get gas on the cheap.

Try paying what most of the rest of the world pays......
 
Epicedion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Conservatives love talking about their Patriotic Duty until it comes time for them to spend an extra ten bucks a week on following through.


They should just deregulate and let the market charge whatever it wants like real conservatives and pay the $50/gal for the fancy gas that doesn't have mountain dew and cyanide in it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are gas prices really too high?

I'll submit my answer after I check who's currently the POTUS
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I used to say that when you were buying a car you should multiply the cost of fuel by 4 and determine if you'll pay that per gallon. No? Don't buy that car, buy one with better fuel economy for your situation.


Murcans arent into thinking.

Theyd rather get a gas guzzler with a pussy magnet
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size

This guy thinks so.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Smoking GNU: My first car is a tiny hatchback that's really fuel efficient, and i'm not gonna change that habit. Never seen the need for huge trucks.

I really really want a truck. I don't know why... I just always have.

But as soon as I see the price and the mpg... I get over that want and get something practical.


And if you had one it wouldnt be so special after awhile.

The idea is more exciting than the thing itself
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kenundrummer: No, incorrect.  The gas prices are, in fact, too high.  Stop trying to find an excuse.  It's too high, and it's been overly-high for a while.


It's $7 per gallon over here in my corner of Europe. And I'm up in the cheapo seats.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or do you live too damned far from everything?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: [nydailynews.com image 800x959]
This guy thinks so.


Hey now, don't sully his name with this gas-prices bullshit. Do you think the rent isn't too damn high?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A word on gas prices...

We have been taken for a ride for all this time.  It is one of the few commodities on the planet where the price is not really dictated by supply and demand.  And OPEC isn't even pretending that it is.  When they want raise the prices, they slow down drilling.  As if that really affects the supply.  Or, they say things like, "We need to recoup our losses from 2020."

Also, the US pumps plenty of oil  We export it because companies make money that way.  Then we import foreign oil for some reason.

In short, the price of gas is consistently manipulated.  It is not a natural part of supply and demand.  Everything about it is constantly manipulated so that the prices will be as high as possible...  We pay or we don't drive.

What we should be doing right now is cutting production and cutting our reliance on oil.  Especially foreign oil.  Now is that time.  Well, 50 years ago was the time. But now it's REALLY the time.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Iworkformsn: Smoking GNU: My first car is a tiny hatchback that's really fuel efficient, and i'm not gonna change that habit. Never seen the need for huge trucks.

I really really want a truck. I don't know why... I just always have.

But as soon as I see the price and the mpg... I get over that want and get something practical.


I picked up a '22 Santa Cruz a few weeks back. The price wasn't too bad and the fuel economy is great.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: I bought a car that was way too big the last time gas prices where high and people were giving away newish big cars because gas prices were high.   I knew that they would be coming down, and they did, so I got a newish car for next to nothing.

Now I have a car that's way too big but I'm not worried.  I'm fairly certain that big reset is coming...it'll all be reset after Pooty pushes the button.


There it is. The fantasy of the big reset.
 
