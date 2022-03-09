 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tom Cruise tasked by IMF to deliver $1.4 billion in aid to Ukraine. Henry Cavill doffs his white wig to do his arm pumpy thingy. Simon Pegg continues to Simon Pegg. It's your Thursday Ukraine war of northern aggression thread   (imf.org) divider line
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501898833667575808?s=21

⚡Zelensky's address to nation: "Russian TV mentioned the attack in Mariupol. But they lied that there were no women or children in the hospital, and said there were nationalists there.
They are lying with confidence, as they always do."
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501898833667575808?s=21

⚡Zelensky's address to nation: "Russian TV mentioned the attack in Mariupol. But they lied that there were no women or children in the hospital, and said there were nationalists there.
They are lying with confidence, as they always do."


In Russia it's lies all the way down.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby for using the underutilized word, "doff".  Although, the only person I remember ever diffing a wig was Willard Scott.  Doffing is more of a hat thing.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Muta: +1 Subby for using the underutilized word, "doff".  Although, the only person I remember ever diffing a wig was Willard Scott.  Doffing is more of a hat thing.


Pretty much every level profession in the former British sphere of influence doffs wigs.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mmm....Henry Cavill....
 
nquadroa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Muta: +1 Subby for using the underutilized word, "doff".  Although, the only person I remember ever diffing a wig was Willard Scott.  Doffing is more of a hat thing.

Pretty much every level profession in the former British sphere of influence doffs wigs.


Damnit... I meant to say legal.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zenith: Peki: https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501898833667575808?s=21

⚡Zelensky's address to nation: "Russian TV mentioned the attack in Mariupol. But they lied that there were no women or children in the hospital, and said there were nationalists there.
They are lying with confidence, as they always do."

In Russia it's lies all the way down.


In Soviet Russia, lie tells you!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it the Ides of March, yet? Next Tuesday? Oh... ok cool.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501898833667575808?s=21

⚡Zelensky's address to nation: "Russian TV mentioned the attack in Mariupol. But they lied that there were no women or children in the hospital, and said there were nationalists there.
They are lying with confidence, as they always do."


And the Russian loyalists and American MAGATs will believe the lie because it is more comfortable to believe the lie than to see the horrible truth.

Won't happen because the last thing Ukraine needs is more f*cking Russians inside their borders, but it reminds me of when the Allies forced ordinary citizens to bury the dead in the Camps. The people had been living mere miles from the camps but had no idea what was happening there, because it was much more comfortable to not know. People hate to be uncomfortable.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cavill would have just destroyed Cruise if that had been a real fight.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: Cavill would have just destroyed Cruise if that had been a real fight.


Cruise would have reached up and punched him in the shins.
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Muta: +1 Subby for using the underutilized word, "doff".  Although, the only person I remember ever diffing a wig was Willard Scott.  Doffing is more of a hat thing.

Pretty much every

level legalprofession in the former British sphere of influence doffs wigs.

But 'doff' means to remove.  A am sure that at the end of the day, law talking people in the British sphere remove their wigs. Even though you are the best kind of correct, I am going to have to change my grade to a -1.  I think you meant to say, 'don'.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You need Tom Cruise to get money over there, apparently. I was in my bank the other day and the manager I was waiting to speak with was on the phone with an elderly woman from Connecticut here who had traveled to the Ukraine and could not get any money from her US account. The bank manager couldn't figure out why it wouldn't go. When she got off the phone the manager told me that "the world has come unspun."
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [Fark user image 850x478]


What's the big deal about Putin sending conscripts?  Isn't that his and his military's prerogative?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Muta: Polish Hussar: [Fark user image 850x478]

What's the big deal about Putin sending conscripts?  Isn't that his and his military's prerogative?


It's not a good look at home because they're being told it's a special military operation using volunteers
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
About 20 minutes ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Russian Mil. Antonov AN-148 [REG: RA-61733 just turned off it's transponder around Volgograd.
First Russian anything I've seen in a few days
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: Polish Hussar: [Fark user image 850x478]

What's the big deal about Putin sending conscripts?  Isn't that his and his military's prerogative?


He publicly promised the Russian people that conscripts would not be sent to Ukraine.  Granted, Putin lies about damn near everything to the Russian people, but when it involves sending your son into a war zone, people tend to get a bit more upset than usual.  As in, even with dissent being crushed as ruthlessly as it is in Russia, standing up in a public meeting and screaming at government officials.

🔴Angry Russian mothers have accused Vladimir Putin of deploying their sons as "cannon fodder" in his invasion of Ukraine

Read more here👇https://t.co/G1kd8kcedA pic.twitter.com/Kd4fB6tG1v
- The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2022
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: Zenith: Peki: https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1501898833667575808?s=21

⚡Zelensky's address to nation: "Russian TV mentioned the attack in Mariupol. But they lied that there were no women or children in the hospital, and said there were nationalists there.
They are lying with confidence, as they always do."

In Russia it's lies all the way down.

In Soviet Russia, lie tells you!


Didn't that phrase used to get filtered?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I assume the ambush was from Ukraine and the heavy losses are Russians loses. Click below to see video of tanks (many) on fire.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1501900388055797761
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headlines made no sense subby. You should feel bad.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's how we can help.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Want to see something fun with your morning coffee?  Here's a couple of Ukrainian EOD techs taking the fuse out of a rather large Russian bomb:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Comments on the video I linked to above:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 296x514]

I assume the ambush was from Ukraine and the heavy losses are Russians loses. Click below to see video of tanks (many) on fire.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1501900388055797761


Looks like they took out the first and the last in the line which trapped all the rest. Not for the first time, I wish I spoke Russian and Ukrainian, but I did make out "bayraktar."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Want to see something fun with your morning coffee?  Here's a couple of Ukrainian EOD techs taking the fuse out of a rather large Russian bomb:

[Fark user image 613x484]


Must be hard to walk with balls that big.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Headlines made no sense subby. You should feel bad.


I'm just happy it isn't another variation of Putin on the Ritz.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Walker: [Fark user image 296x514]

I assume the ambush was from Ukraine and the heavy losses are Russians loses. Click below to see video of tanks (many) on fire.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1501900388055797761

Looks like they took out the first and the last in the line which trapped all the rest. Not for the first time, I wish I spoke Russian and Ukrainian, but I did make out "bayraktar."


My favorite new song:
Ukrainian Patriotic Song - Bayraktar - English Lyrics - Translation
Youtube XCYuq6bWTAo
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Walker: [Fark user image 296x514]

I assume the ambush was from Ukraine and the heavy losses are Russians loses. Click below to see video of tanks (many) on fire.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1501900388055797761

Looks like they took out the first and the last in the line which trapped all the rest. Not for the first time, I wish I spoke Russian and Ukrainian, but I did make out "bayraktar."


It's almost as if having limited paths of advance makes your actions predictable, thus making your forces rather easy to ambush.  Not to mention having every reconnaissance asset NATO can bring to bear giving the Ukrainians as much information as they can.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can hear "Bayraktar" said at the end of the video.
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1501913480252776453
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Polish Hussar: Want to see something fun with your morning coffee?  Here's a couple of Ukrainian EOD techs taking the fuse out of a rather large Russian bomb:

[Fark user image 613x484]

Must be hard to walk with balls that big.


Nah, it's an easy gig.  How many jobs offer zero risk of getting yelled at by the boss if you screw up?
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I were Ukraine I'd stay far away from any IMF "gifts".
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We should have kept making kids hide under their desks from Russian nukes, instill a proper level of distrust of our global rivals, if there is one thing I learned from growing up with 80's movies it's that you can never trust the Russian or Chinese governments, authoritarian = bad guys *harumph harumph*

/Shakes old man fist at cloud
// Let's go of old man's arm
///Runs away
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: You can hear "Bayraktar" said at the end of the video.
[Fark user image 302x582]

https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1501913480252776453


Some Russian apologist in the comments was claiming they said, "Allahu Ackbar!"

Yeesh.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Polish Hussar: Want to see something fun with your morning coffee?  Here's a couple of Ukrainian EOD techs taking the fuse out of a rather large Russian bomb:

[Fark user image 613x484]

Must be hard to walk with balls that big.


That's why they squat
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine does not need Scientology Centers.  That's dirty money.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 296x514]

I assume the ambush was from Ukraine and the heavy losses are Russians loses. Click below to see video of tanks (many) on fire.

https://twitter.com/AVindman/status/1501900388055797761


@ the 20 sec mark of that video I count about a dozen tanks crowded into a 300 foot stretch of road with good cover (houses) on both sides.  Then it became a turkey shoot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nquadroa: Muta: +1 Subby for using the underutilized word, "doff".  Although, the only person I remember ever diffing a wig was Willard Scott.  Doffing is more of a hat thing.

Pretty much every level profession in the former British sphere of influence doffs wigs.


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
