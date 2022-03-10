 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Ever thought about ditching dry land and just living on a cruise ship? For 20 years?   (jalopnik.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gopher? That you?

/chuckles, then looks up Gopher to see what happened to that guy...ugh.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty common on the higher class (and smaller) cruise ships. Each cruise line has rewards programs for miles travelled so it makes sense to stick with one company/ship to maximize the discount you get. Some folks stay on the same ship for up to 50 weeks per year and get put up in a really nice hotel for the 2 weeks that ship is in refit. With all of the discounts, you're looking at ~$8-10k/month which is comparable to high quality class all-inclusive retirement homes.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like hell to me.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a Scandinavian cruise.  (One cruise per lifetime is best.)  There was a section of the ship that was off-limits, marked "Permanent Residents Only".  I asked.  Turns out some people OWN a cabin on the ship and live there forever.

Or, more likely, they're rich and use it sometimes for vacations or lend it to friends.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: I took a Scandinavian cruise.  (One cruise per lifetime is best.)  There was a section of the ship that was off-limits, marked "Permanent Residents Only".  I asked.  Turns out some people OWN a cabin on the ship and live there forever.

Or, more likely, they're rich and use it sometimes for vacations or lend it to friends.


Did they off you the "opportunity" to sit through a 45 minute presentation on cabin ownership in exchange for a $20 shipboard credit?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know folks who became beach bums and permanently lived on boats, but that wouldn't fit his 'non-value-activities' list.

Which is a difference in the mind set. Among harbor bums, the constant work on a boat can be passed on to hires, but most folks keep up on it themselves, and take endless pleasures in the minutia of the labors, and for damn sure folks pitch in to help out when folks need an extra set of hands. And those chores help build the camaraderie among those folks.

His life seems a tribute to commercialism and transience at it's most banal. Like penance for missing out on things. This does not sound at all enjoyable. Not to me at least. But then again, I always NEED something to fiddle with or a project in the works.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That immune system has to tip top by now.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: claytonemery: I took a Scandinavian cruise.  (One cruise per lifetime is best.)  There was a section of the ship that was off-limits, marked "Permanent Residents Only".  I asked.  Turns out some people OWN a cabin on the ship and live there forever.

Or, more likely, they're rich and use it sometimes for vacations or lend it to friends.

Did they off you the "opportunity" to sit through a 45 minute presentation on cabin ownership in exchange for a $20 shipboard credit?


$20?  That's most of a beer!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Article was short on details unless I need to subscribe to see them.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I know folks who became beach bums and permanently lived on boats, but that wouldn't fit his 'non-value-activities' list.

Which is a difference in the mind set. Among harbor bums, the constant work on a boat can be passed on to hires, but most folks keep up on it themselves, and take endless pleasures in the minutia of the labors, and for damn sure folks pitch in to help out when folks need an extra set of hands. And those chores help build the camaraderie among those folks.

His life seems a tribute to commercialism and transience at it's most banal. Like penance for missing out on things. This does not sound at all enjoyable. Not to me at least. But then again, I always NEED something to fiddle with or a project in the works.


Boat people are a special breed. One of my friends managed an apartment complex that had a set of docks and boat people. The boat people were definitely not shy and had no problem with using public facilities. Heck, one if my neighbors said 'fark it', sold his house and bought a boat to live on. He was just done with houses after his divorce and kids finally grew up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bob:  You mean like the movie "Waterworld"?
God:  Even I didn't see that one.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seen it.
imgtoolkit.culturebase.orgView Full Size


/Good movie, BTW
//Legend of 1900
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is an ad.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do I have to read any L. Ron Hubbard?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Article was short on details unless I need to subscribe to see them.


These are the details:
1) Be rich
2) Don't be poor

"Rich people get to live in carefree luxury.  Story at 11"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the video, he talks about complaining to someone about not being able to get Fox News.  Enough said.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since I did my homework at my dad's ship chandlery that had a monopoly selling the cheapest bonded booze in the biggest cruise ship port at the time, I have been on more cruise ships than at least most here if not all, and never been on a cruise. Given this was in the early 1980s and cruise ships aren't quite what they are today, I decided to never spend more than an hour on board one. There is no way you could get me to work on one, and with coronavirus and various cruise ship diseases, there is also no way you will get me to take a cruise now no matter how nice the cruise ships are.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: That immune system has to tip top by now.


I worked on a cruise ship for an 8-month contract and got sick every 6 weeks like clockwork, including on the flight home.

But afterwards, my immune system was amazing. It was about four years before I got so much as a cold again.
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been on 4 cruises, took precautions and never got sick.

I thought about living on a ship after retirement, and think it would be enjoyable, this was early 2000s.  Cost wise at the time, it was a tad more than owning a home, etc.  Food is paid for, there's entertainment (to a certain degree), someone to clean up after you, and be able to travel easily to various countries and sites.  There's a shipboard doctor for basic medical, get your prescriptions or other meds via mail.  Could be really enjoyable for several years - if it was the same cruise over and over and over, that could be unenjoyable - like trying to live on the ship that goes from Seattle to Alaska and back, Seattle to Alaska and back, Seattle to Alaska and back, etc.  It'd have to be one of those 30 days trips around Australia, then a 30 day trip through the Med, followed by a 14 day trip thru the Caribbean and another 30 day trip thru Europe (River cruise?).
 
hershy799
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guy must not be married...

*checks article*

No confirmation, but no contradiction either.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How can this guy not weigh 800lbs?
 
