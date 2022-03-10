 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Never mind my arms and legs, I can always get new ones. Give it to me straight: Did the beer survive?   (wfla.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Save The Beer
Youtube sriS-FJ59kw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Priorities people. You have health insurance.  Your beer does not.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, meant to hit the brake but accidentally pressed the accelerator

If you can't tell the difference between the brake and the accelerator you probably shouldn't be driving.
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Priorities people. You have health insurance.  Your beer does not.


THIS.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is my beer ok!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's the start to a new rom com classic.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is his Fark ID?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He is expected to recover.

Asking about his beer after being run down does not make it sound like he is ready yet for recovery. I think we should wait and see.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: MythDragon: Priorities people. You have health insurance.  Your beer does not.

THIS.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is she married?  Of course she's married.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, meant to hit the brake but accidentally pressed the accelerator

If you can't tell the difference between the brake and the accelerator you probably shouldn't be driving.


Also was she texting or playing wordle?
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Priorities people. You have health insurance.  Your beer does not.


Never assume Florida man has insurance.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A guy I worked with was a volunteer firefighter.  Here are two of his best stories:

A nekkid chick in a car hit a telephone pole.  She was unharmed but nekkid.  The breasts were reportedly magnificent and amazing.  She was at the boyfriends when the boyfriend's wife came home and slipped out the back of the trailer.  Nekkid.

The firefighters responded to a car fire on the highway at 2 am.  The driver was nowhere to be found.  But a guy walking down the road with two twelve packs said he saw some kids run past him maybe.  Strangely, the car was registered to a guy who had the same name as the beer hauler and lived at the same address.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Walker: Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old woman, meant to hit the brake but accidentally pressed the accelerator

If you can't tell the difference between the brake and the accelerator you probably shouldn't be driving.

Also was she texting or playing wordle?


Why not both?
 
