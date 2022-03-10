 Skip to content
Philly police say the 12-year-old boy they shot in the back did not have a gun after all, but they're sure they can smear his character anyway
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's white, that's going to be an uphill struggle.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the cops say originally? Oh yeah, they lied.

But let's give them MORE money. I'm sure that'll fix the problem!

/ACAB
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he didn't know anyone who might have smocked weed once :/
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Twitter "story".

No thanks.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 year old shot in the back while running away from armed men chasing him. Those men need to be arrested and sent to prison forever.

Oh wait, they were cops? Nevermind, they have a hard job and someone has to shoot the kids, right?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guillotine the police.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Oh wait, they were cops?


Unidentified plains clothes LEOs.... So for all the kid knew, they were rival gang members on a turf war.

Just "kidding"..

I can guess that his family, will likely become 7 or 8 digit figures richer in the near future.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once when I was rather young my friends and I ran from a pig man who reacted hysterically when he caught us setting off fireworks at the beach.
One of our group froze and gave the oinker all our names.

The next day he asked us all to come down to the station. He explained to each of us that we shouldn't run from police because if we are running away and he sees something in our hands he might think it's a gun and he would have to open fire. He also let us know he was the small town's "use of force specialist" which just made me hate him more.

That was my second experience before I was 20 that taught me to hold police in contempt.
I'm not sure why they do their "friendly officer" schtick to middle school kids just to throw it out the window by the time you hit high school.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Y'know, I'm willing to cut a guy a certain amount of slack in how he reacts when someone is shooting at him, but "let's murder the nearest 12-year-old" is, like, WELL beyond the limit.
 
bittermang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Once when I was rather young my friends and I ran from a pig man who reacted hysterically when he caught us setting off fireworks at the beach.
One of our group froze and gave the oinker all our names.

The next day he asked us all to come down to the station. He explained to each of us that we shouldn't run from police because if we are running away and he sees something in our hands he might think it's a gun and he would have to open fire. He also let us know he was the small town's "use of force specialist" which just made me hate him more.

That was my second experience before I was 20 that taught me to hold police in contempt.
I'm not sure why they do their "friendly officer" schtick to middle school kids just to throw it out the window by the time you hit high school.


They try to be your buddy so they can get the coward of your group to narc.

Eventually they fall back to their tried and true tactic, fear and bullying.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jmr61: Another Twitter "story".

No thanks.


It's not that hard to read through the thread. It's a good summary of the case and concise.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: He's white, that's going to be an uphill struggle.


No, cops kill white people and get away with it all the time. Pretending to care about it is only worth 5 social media points when pretending to care when it happens to black people is worth 5,000, though.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jmr61: Another Twitter "story".

No thanks.


Pizza cutter
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A 13 year old in my neighborhood got killed carrying an airsoft ak47. He had headphones on and when the cop car stopped told him to drop the weapon, he said Huh? and turned and they shot him multiple times before he turned around.

It was just their training.
 
