(CBC)   Hundreds of Russians flee to Finland each day, to escape crushing sanctions, draconian authoritarianism, get back into FIFA games   (cbc.ca)
    Russian nationals  
wouldestous
1 hour ago  
how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy


Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".
 
Zenith
1 hour ago  
and live in a country run fairly and efficiently for all and not as a piggy bank for a cabal of thieving murderous scum?
 
ace in your face
1 hour ago  
Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.
 
Muta
1 hour ago  

jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".


Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Zenith: and live in a country run fairly and efficiently for all and not as a piggy bank for a cabal of thieving murderous scum?


Cool - so we won't have to worry about them immigrating to America.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Muta: jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".

Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?


They may be safe, but I wouldn't drive one of those underpowered, overpriced pieces of crap if you paid me.
 
12349876
1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.


I've gotten the sense from other articles that these are foreign national or dual national people.  I think the number would be much bigger than hundreds per day if they were letting anyone over the border.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.


Let's also make it some stupid color, and REALLY piss them off. I've heard that nothing enraged people more than having the color of their passport changed.
 
Zenith
1 hour ago  

jso2897: Zenith: and live in a country run fairly and efficiently for all and not as a piggy bank for a cabal of thieving murderous scum?

Cool - so we won't have to worry about them immigrating to America.


didn't take long for that point to turn up
(I'd add mine to that as well)
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
It's rude to flee to another country before Pooty can get all shooty on you.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
So are all the investors buying houses over here going to go to Russia and jack up housing prices over there now?
 
ace in your face
1 hour ago  

12349876: ace in your face: Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.

I've gotten the sense from other articles that these are foreign national or dual national people.  I think the number would be much bigger than hundreds per day if they were letting anyone over the border.


That makes sense, and I don't see how you can deny a dual citizen. But you can absolutely deny entrances or visas and the world needs to show Russia unless they get rid of Putin they aren't welcome to the cookout.
 
Nimbull
53 minutes ago  
Putin: Hmm... Finland has lots of Russian nationals oppressed. Time to liberate da?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

ComaToast: It's rude to flee to another country before Pooty can get all shooty on you.


Ooh.  

We can call him "Shooty Pooty."

/probably already done
 
Muta
49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Muta: jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".

Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?

They may be safe, but I wouldn't drive one of those underpowered, overpriced pieces of crap if you paid me.


There is a family down the street that has had a '90's S-70 since we moved in 20 years ago.  Granted, it is a sample size of 1, but they may be over priced and under powered but along with being safe, vulvas seem to last.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Putin: Hmm... Finland has lots of Russian nationals oppressed. Time to liberate da?

Good luck!


Good luck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

Muta: jso2897: Muta: jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".

Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?

They may be safe, but I wouldn't drive one of those underpowered, overpriced pieces of crap if you paid me.

There is a family down the street that has had a '90's S-70 since we moved in 20 years ago.  Granted, it is a sample size of 1, but they may be over priced and under powered but along with being safe, vulvas seem to last.


Yeah, they can take quite a pounding.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
My daughter creates FIFA games so I'm getting a kick out of that headline.
 
dryknife
29 minutes ago  
Let's show our support:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baconator41
29 minutes ago  

jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
26 minutes ago  

ace in your face: 12349876: ace in your face: Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.

I've gotten the sense from other articles that these are foreign national or dual national people.  I think the number would be much bigger than hundreds per day if they were letting anyone over the border.

Those Syrians Russians need to stay in their own land and fix it.


Those Syrians Russians need to stay in their own land and fix it.
 
woodjf
24 minutes ago  

Muta: jso2897: Muta: jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".

Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?

They may be safe, but I wouldn't drive one of those underpowered, overpriced pieces of crap if you paid me.

There is a family down the street that has had a '90's S-70 since we moved in 20 years ago.  Granted, it is a sample size of 1, but they may be over priced and under powered but along with being safe, vulvas seem to last.


They can take a licking and keep on ticking.
 
woodjf
24 minutes ago  

xanadian: Muta: jso2897: Muta: jso2897: wouldestous: how are we to know what to comment if there are no comments to respond to

/totalfarkers sure are lazy

Remember - the only difference between "Can't" and "C*nt" is "U".

Is this going to turn into another vulva thread?

They may be safe, but I wouldn't drive one of those underpowered, overpriced pieces of crap if you paid me.

There is a family down the street that has had a '90's S-70 since we moved in 20 years ago.  Granted, it is a sample size of 1, but they may be over priced and under powered but along with being safe, vulvas seem to last.

Yeah, they can take quite a pounding.


Goddamnit
 
ace in your face
17 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: ace in your face: 12349876: ace in your face: Then Putin will say those parts of Finland belong to him too. The Russian passport should be useless until this war is over.

I've gotten the sense from other articles that these are foreign national or dual national people.  I think the number would be much bigger than hundreds per day if they were letting anyone over the border.

That makes sense, and I don't see how you can deny a dual citizen. But you can absolutely deny entrances or visas and the world needs to show Russia unless they get rid of Putin they aren't welcome to the cookout.

Those Syrians Russians need to stay in their own land and fix it.


Russias passport is rated #46 out of 111. Syrias is rated 109. Syrias passport is already useless.

And Syrians are the ones suffering under their leader whereas Russias leader is agressively fighting a foreign war.
 
Arkanaut
2 minutes ago  
My company has an office in St Petersburg, and a lot of our employees are trying to get out now. It sounds like most of them are trying to go to Georgia though, because they can get by speaking Russian and/or English.
 
