(Army Times)   2 Patriot batteries are going to Poland while none of those 1/6 "patriots" are   (armytimes.com) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be a much more just punishment to send all of them to Detroit.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

What did the Patriot batteries do to deserve such fate?

/Someone was going to make the quip, so I decided that it might as well be me the one who left slip the quip
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 1/6 "patriots" would be behind enemy lines in Poland.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
that sure sounds like an excuse for Russia to declare an act of war. I hope they don't.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

well that's accurate lol
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It would be a weak excuse. Patriot missiles aren't offensive weapons; they're air defense systems being placed in an allied country. If Putin is looking for an excuse, the sanctions or the weapons sales/donations to Ukraine forces are better choices than this.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

they're pretty good at weak excuses if history in this situation has proven anything.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Patriot Arrow
Youtube AzJd5GVDVDY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Take Him To Detroit
Youtube ynY2begPzoM


/ probably NSFW
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Patriot batteries:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: The Patriot systems, which will come from the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany, can track and intercept ballistic missiles launched at U.S. forces in the event of an attack. Russia has fired more than 600 missiles into Ukraine, and the Patriot system could also guard against a stray shot if the war creeps closer to Polish borders.

Well if there is one thing history teaches us, it's that conventional wars are these neat little self-contained systems that rarely creep away from their starting point.
 
hi13760
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So by NOT enforcing a no-fly zone under threat of nuclear war ( which is a very, very small chance BTW ) we just now justified every country to now equip Nuclear weapons.


Way to go Brandon!

/Can we re-elect Obama please. He actually did some great things while president.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It'll only be the 6,573rd "act of war" since Putin started his string of war crimes.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Why would Russia invade Poland ,there is no history there
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (6/10) Movie CLIP - What A Drag (1991) HD
Youtube lI-ty9MfICM
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lol.
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Worse... Wisconsin.
 
smilingpolitely
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

By god I think you're right - we're screwed! Now countries like North Korea and Iran are going to catch on to the whole nuclear weapons are a good way to not get invaded thing. I sure hope no other countries figure that one out.

Damn you Biden (or Oppenheimer and the Rosenberg's - you're choice really)!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

one hundred percent agreed, I'm disgusted with this mess. I just hate to see it get worse and worse and worse.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Well, we did try to sucker Poland into entering the fray yesterday with the Mig/F-16 transfer fiasco. I think it's going to take more than a couple Patriot systems to make them feel better.
 
