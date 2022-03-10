 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Did anyone else know that Kyle Rittenhouse got $2 million from a nonprofit founded by Sidney Powell?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    Lawyer, last August, former attorney, Sidney Powell, defense lawyers, member of the militant group, Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs  
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  This will hasten his downfall.  Give a normal 18 year old kid that much money and five years later he'll be on a talk show telling about how he got addicted to blow and hookers and how by the end he was selling left-handed hand-jobs wearing an oven mitt in order to pay for his addiction.

Giving that kind of cheddar to an absolute dipshiat like Kyle and he'll be spit out the bottom of the "amateur" goat-on-man-on-goat porn industry within two years.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RICO the whole dirty bunch of them, and let them all rot together in the same cell block.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That money will be in Trump's pocket before St. Patrick's Day.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordBeavis: Good.  This will hasten his downfall.  Give a normal 18 year old kid that much money and five years later he'll be on a talk show telling about how he got addicted to blow and hookers and how by the end he was selling left-handed hand-jobs wearing an oven mitt in order to pay for his addiction.

Giving that kind of cheddar to an absolute dipshiat like Kyle and he'll be spit out the bottom of the "amateur" goat-on-man-on-goat porn industry within two years.


It was for his defense fund, not to his hookers n blow personal account.
 
