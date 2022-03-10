 Skip to content
(Independent) Hero "If you was to put me with this here sniper rifle anywhere up to and including one mile from Russian soldiers... with a clean line of sight... well, pack your bags, boys. War's over   (independent.co.uk) divider line
799 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 8:32 AM



hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, that's brilliant, bumpkin.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soldiers, meh. Officers, by all means.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just keep on bleeding the Russians white and make them so demoralized they go home to string up Vlad.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Too bad Warren Zevon's no longer around to write a song about this.
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner (2007 Remaster)
Youtube wRWCK9zGynA
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: Just keep on bleeding the Russians white and make them so demoralized they go home to string up Vlad.


Would be a fitting end to the dregs of the KGB.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure there's more than a few ex military who would love the opportunity take out Russian soldiers after having to "turn the other cheek so we don't cause WWIII"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Just keep on bleeding the Russians white and make them so demoralized they go home to string up Vlad.


That's really not going to happen.  There's literally no sign of a major movement, and the people who would have supported such a movement are fleeing and/or being jailed.

/What'll happen is that they'll resort to carpet bombing -- well, more carpet bombing -- and destabilizing nuclear power plants.
//And eventually, eventually, just as in Grozny and Aleppo, there'll be no more resistance.
///And in the process, vast amounts of misery will be caused and vast amounts of the world's shared cultural heritage will be destroyed.
 
