 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Meanwhile, in Indonesia...🌋   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Volcano, Central Java, Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano, Mount Merapi, Pacific Ring of Fire, active volcanoes, last November, Merapi's last major eruption  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 9:40 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wobambo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With everything going on would be funny if out of nowhere Yellowstone/Ring of Fire super-eruption!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i'm sure at least a few of those 250 evacuated in their pants.

/got nothin
 
maxheck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aw shiat. Jogja is just downhill, and it's not a small city either. I hope it settles down. :(
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As Pliney the Elder once said, "oh shiat, we might be farked".
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.