(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Suspect led authorities on a pursuit after failing to yield. Fark: Suspect is a cow   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn it, Devin Nunes. Keep control of your animal
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Buddy the beefalo approves.
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's lucky if didn't wander into a $cientology center.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A cow failing to yield? In other words, a mooving violation.
 
kabloink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somehow I was expecting something more like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
