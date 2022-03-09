 Skip to content
(MSN)   Sad: snowboarder dies as he and his wife are trying to have a baby. Sweet: she gives birth to his child after. Weird: 16 months after   (msn.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kind of like the Virgin Birth.
 
adammpower
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that's not how that works
/dnrtfa
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, IVF. Makes sense now. LOL
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa


She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P


I'm gonna go with semen extracted then injected into pizza man.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P


Well if so she swallowed it wrong.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P


Dead man's sperm.
This child is cursed...


//
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the cable get fixed?
 
vegasj
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Men are always getting screwed over.  He did NOT consent to that.

😉
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P


I'd imagine they just took the direct route with a scalpel.  Kinda hard on the living, but a corpse isn't too worried about getting their nuts sliced open

/kind of creepy, but I can understand wanting to have the kid
//if the kid ends up drinking blood or eating brains or something...
///maybe we'll get lucky and it'll just end up a badass heroine's love interest-type dhampir or something
////although by the rules of urban fantasy that would require someone else creating a werewolf for narrative drama
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vegasj: Men are always getting screwed over.  He did NOT consent to that.

😉


He didn't exactly say "no"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vegasj: Men are always getting screwed over.  He did NOT consent to that.

😉


Never know, he mighta been an organ donor.  Doubt that's exactly what he was thinking if so, but still
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
snowboarder dies as he and his wife are trying to have a baby

Euuwww, but what a way to go, eh?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now "they" don't have anything.  He's dead and wasn't present for any part of this.   Let's not romanticize the situation (yeah, I know:  name does not check out)
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fb- is the father.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She had his semen extracted from his body hours after his death and initiated the IVF process.

fark being the person with that job.

"Nothing to fear, ma'am, I'm an expert at extracting semen from corpses"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

frankb00th: houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P

Dead man's sperm.
This child is cursed...


//


Could help make an interesting villain origin story though.
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She had his semen extracted from his body hours after his death and initiated the IVF process

That's rather messed up. But hey no child support for daddy ghost!
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

frankb00th: houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P

Dead man's sperm.
This child is cursed...


This is IVF, so odds are disturbingly high it wasn't dead man sperm.  It was probably the doc, and the kid probably has 346 half siblings.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

frankb00th: houstondragon: adammpower: that's not how that works
/dnrtfa

She had his semen extracted after his death, and presumably a turkey baster was involved :P

Dead man's sperm.
This child is cursed...


//


At least she got a free frogurt.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So she popped out for a cold one?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speed Dating:
"So what do you do?"
"I extract semen from corpses"
"...like, as a job or a hobby?"
[bing]

"So what do you do?"
"I extract semen from corpses"
"...did you get hired by a company who...specialises in that? Or did you just have a knack for it and start offering your services? I...scratch that question I don't really want to know."
[bing]

"So what do you do?"
"I extract semen from corpses"
[bing] ... [bing] ... [bingbingbingbingbingbingbingbingbing]
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dyhchong: She had his semen extracted from his body hours after his death and initiated the IVF process.

fark being the person with that job.

"Nothing to fear, ma'am, I'm an expert at extracting semen from corpses"


She did it herself, rode him rigor mortis style.

/not what he had in mind when he signed his organ donation card
 
