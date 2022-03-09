 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   If the bridges aren't exciting enough feel free to use the rope swings instead   (zillow.com) divider line
23
    More: Weird, Standardized test, Timber framing, High school, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, old growth timber, Zillow Group, School district  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 9:21 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - getting a major Cabela's/Bass Pro vibe off of the place, but it looks like it could be fun. Not far from Clear Lake - which is a pretty well known lake for bass fishing out West. Can't quite figure out if it belonged to an almost-made-it Country singer, or an almost-made-it Pro angler (or a too much money wannabe both).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure about the back yard though:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have you ever wanted to live in a Quirky Seafood Restaurant?  Here's your chance.
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Love the wooden elephant, but I could do without the scattered pirates.
 
HFK
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hell no.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I need to get a tetanus shot?

Why?

I accidentally touched the wall
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Have you ever wanted to live in a Quirky Seafood Restaurant?  Here's your chance.


This place has the vibe of being an Air BnB for group weekend getaways or week-long partycations.  It's got a stage, a bar area, a semi-private "bedroom" on a balcony, at least one couple's bathtub, and comes with all that kitsch.  Maybe it turned out to not be as profitable as they hoped.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parrot Head Orgy Headquarters
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My eyes! The glasses do nothing!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last owner fell over the railing and was impaled by the elephant.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Have you ever wanted to live in a Quirky Seafood Restaurant?  Here's your chance.


Are Hedwig and the Angry Inch playing?
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: EvilEgg: Have you ever wanted to live in a Quirky Seafood Restaurant?  Here's your chance.

This place has the vibe of being an Air BnB for group weekend getaways or week-long partycations.  It's got a stage, a bar area, a semi-private "bedroom" on a balcony, at least one couple's bathtub, and comes with all that kitsch.  Maybe it turned out to not be as profitable as they hoped.


They should have targeted Jimmy Buffet fans.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We need to talk about the elephant in the room.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this a locale in the new Monkey Island game?
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Not sure about the back yard though:

[Fark user image 850x481]


whoa.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I read "Bridge to Terabithia" in junior high, so I know how this ends.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't decide whether those kitchen counters say, "no one has ever cooked in here," or, "I don't understand why my cleaning woman charges me double."

/ObWNB
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can only think that the property owner hung out in some kind of themed bar back in the '80s when he or she was a 20-something young'un and this is an attempt to recreate an exact copy of it.

The kind of places I hung out in back in that era, you'd need to spill beer on the floor and smoke heavily in for 20 years to get that "ambiance".
 
dennysgod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, if I had a million dollars I'd rather spend it on Kraft Dinner and Dijon Ketchup and what ever the hell that hideous thing was supposed to be.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: We need to talk about the elephant in the room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that's commiting to a theme.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Johnny Depp's selling his vacation home?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EL EM: Love the wooden elephant, but I could do without the scattered pirates.


I have worked in a couple of different bars that have had those same pirates. From what I've seen happen, they are wise to keep the lady pirate hoisted high into the rafters. She has always been a target of abuse.

I could be comfortable there, but convincing my wife would be a challenge.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.