(Twitter)   TurkeyInTheStraw.mp3
34
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 10:23 PM (1 hour ago)



34 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still doing better in the mud than their tanks.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not very good humor
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blacknite: Not very good humor


On the contrary, the Russian army being reduced to using technicals is pretty hilarious.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahhhhhh
Mr. Lizard
A monster
Would you care for a hamburger?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City || Running Over a Guy While Driving a "Mr. Whoopee" Ice Cream Truck [HD]
Youtube nY6WCRg7tik
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can the next Fast & Furious movie take place in Ukraine with some epic Z-vehicle versus Nissan Z car pursuits, chases, hostage rescues and heist getaways?

/not really a fan
//but the Russian Z-boys need to be dunked on repeatedly
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some ice cream vans are scary.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lt Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan...
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you are in a war zone and you hear the ice cream truck....
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of a Japanese general who knew how superior American naval forces were when he discovered the US Navy had a ship dedicated to just making ice cream.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate music option:

Original Tetris theme (Tetris Soundtrack)
Youtube NmCCQxVBfyM
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really missed an opportunity there.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day I saw some footage of a Russian train, presumably heading toward the front, with flatcar after flatcar of civilian buses, trucks, and vans, each with a zwastika painted on them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Sputnik_Not: Russian army deploys its feared ice cream truck to Ukraine https://t.co/4KB4QrBliS


I'll have a hamburger, no, a cheeseburger.  I want a hot dog...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghetto Ass Ice Cream Truck
Youtube yQfzyz1LFGQ
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen better looking busses in a demolition derby than the one at the end of the line.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't you hear, Subby? Turkey in the Straw is out.

Good Humor x RZA: A New Ice Cream Truck Jingle for a New Era
Youtube broo2NZmiDE
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen - Van Halen - Ice Cream Man
Youtube i2RKWJD5ops
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: They really missed an opportunity there.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x480]


Well, that whole convoy will likely become twisted metal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darwinpolice: Didn't you hear, Subby? Turkey in the Straw is out.

[YouTube video: Good Humor x RZA: A New Ice Cream Truck Jingle for a New Era]


I was just thinking about that. I probably heard about it from 99 Percent Invisible.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Herbert Ice cream truck
Youtube svRf7IGvelU
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: blacknite: Not very good humor

On the contrary, the Russian army being reduced to using technicals is pretty hilarious.


Remember though, according to a lot of Faux Newz shills and Intarwebs Generals:


RUSSIA MIGHTY! RUSSIA FIERCE! RUSSIA POWERFUL!

Remind me of what is so scary about the Russian Army again? You mean they're scary because people remember the USSR?

What's hilarious is even MSNBC had a guy on Melber talking about how the Russians had spent lots of money getting updated stuff and obviously it didn't go well, blah blah blah. No. FFS you're a bunch of morons who can't see reality: Everything went according to plan. Money was sent to the military, and it was promptly scooped up by oligarchs / kleptocrats to fatten their bank accounts. What didn't go according to plan was Zelensky having a Ti-6Al-4V spine and actually rallying the people. Why do you think Russia has spent decades shooting at people that couldn't shoot back effectively? To maintain the illusion for the morons in the world that they're still tough.

This has got to have defense contractors pissing their pants. Without a war, and without the fear, Fear, FEAR!, of a USSR enemy in Russia that means their profit margins might get a lot thinner. I mean, this entire affair has made the smaller / less equipped Ukrainian military look like the Harlem Globetrotters competing against third graders.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Original: Original Tweet:

Sputnik_Not: Russian army deploys its feared ice cream truck to Ukraine https://t.co/4KB4QrBliS


I'll have a hamburger, no, a cheeseburger.  I want a hot dog...


You'll get nothing and like it!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: OptionC: blacknite: Not very good humor

On the contrary, the Russian army being reduced to using technicals is pretty hilarious.

Remember though, according to a lot of Faux Newz shills and Intarwebs Generals:


RUSSIA MIGHTY! RUSSIA FIERCE! RUSSIA POWERFUL!Remind me of what is so scary about the Russian Army again? You mean they're scary because people remember the USSR?

What's hilarious is even MSNBC had a guy on Melber talking about how the Russians had spent lots of money getting updated stuff and obviously it didn't go well, blah blah blah. No. FFS you're a bunch of morons who can't see reality: Everything went according to plan. Money was sent to the military, and it was promptly scooped up by oligarchs / kleptocrats to fatten their bank accounts. What didn't go according to plan was Zelensky having a Ti-6Al-4V spine and actually rallying the people. Why do you think Russia has spent decades shooting at people that couldn't shoot back effectively? To maintain the illusion for the morons in the world that they're still tough.

This has got to have defense contractors pissing their pants. Without a war, and without the fear, Fear, FEAR!, of a USSR enemy in Russia that means their profit margins might get a lot thinner. I mean, this entire affair has made the smaller / less equipped Ukrainian military look like the Harlem Globetrotters competing against third graders.


Russia might have a clown show military, but unlike them, China has the money and ability to create real havoc. Those defense contractors won't miss a single night of sleep.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this their Schwan song?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No Ice Cream Sound
Youtube 8TpcT6UrcsE
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yQfzyz1LFGQ]



Ice Cream Truck-NHB
Youtube 5a-yL01II9Y
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does anyone else get the feeling that they ran out of armored vehicles?

I think I saw a farmer with a couple stored in his barn.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: When you are in a war zone and you hear the ice cream truck....


It's a trap!
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kinda makes me think of the weird 'ghostly ice cream van' sound that plays in the radiated biome in 7D2D.
 
