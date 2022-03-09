 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Australia's latest invasive species: Insurance fine print   (theguardian.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, Tropical cyclone, Insurance, Storm surge, Flood, wind damage, Water, victims of the floods, new report  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 10:56 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Read your farking contact, morons!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Like cramming a paragraph of terms and conditions into the last 2 seconds of a radio commercial.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duh,

Hell has no fury like when an accountant and a lawyer get together....
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Like cramming a paragraph of terms and conditions into the last 2 seconds of a radio commercial.


Your not insuring one of your most expensive assets while listening to a commercial.
You get the documents and you spend a few hours reading them and having a few beers paying special attention to definitions of storms, flood, fire.   You know the big stuff they don't want to cover
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He said this even applied to flood damage, which was given a standard definition after floods in Queensland in 2011, when the Brisbane River broke its banks and inundated low-lying Brisbane suburbs as well as regional centres.

There's your problem. Should have been high definition.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.