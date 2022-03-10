 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   A helipad, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a putting green and a large waterbed...and it gets about 4 miles per gallon   (upi.com) divider line
20
    More: Misc, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, World record, longest car, car customizer Jay Ohrberg, American Dream, own Guinness World Record, New York City  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Mar 2022 at 12:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"It was built to be put on display."


It belongs in a museum.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Christ. This is ridiculous. What are we going to do?

Road trip.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You really couldn't put it on the road because it's too long

It's not a car, it's a car-shaped artifact.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/slaps
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
to me at least, that seems like a vast waste of money and effort.
it's useless, it's not beautiful, it doesn't represent a significant time or place, it's not part of our shared experience, and is of extremely niche interest.

I know, I know... each to their own etc.
still though, madness to indulge/fund it.
and a whole bunch of plastic and other materials to be dealt with at some point.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good luck with the K-turn part of your driving test.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
4 mpg? Yeah, maybe four gallons per mile.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's not getting four gallons per mile.
 
berylman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll take Vehicles that Should not Exist for $200, Alex
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Christ. This is ridiculous. What are we going to do?

Road trip.


Interstate only.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some schmuck will pay money to see it.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dont i remember that thing from like a Van Halen video or something?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The largest boat can and does sail.
The largest plane can and did fly.
This is just a complete waste of everything involved because it's a car that can pretty much only sit in one spot.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The story of the huge US Army land trains - the largest off-road vehicles ever made!
Youtube 6QfCpxOJCFA
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did he trade a microphone for it?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mrs bughunter says, "No way is that thing getting anywhere nearmy garage."

/my sense of humor is finally rubbing off on her
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is there a World Record for "Biggest Waste of Time and Money"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the RV Zuckerberg took to Burning Man, entirely missing the point of Burning Man.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Is there a World Record for "Biggest Waste of Time and Money"?


look up Bezos' $50M millennium clock
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "It was built to be put on display."


It belongs in a museum.


You would have to.  There is no way that thing could make a turn at a normal intersection, without the police blocking traffic for four hours as it slowly made it's attempt.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.