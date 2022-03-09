 Skip to content
(Independent)   Ukraine is getting the best defender the east has ever had: the Russian winter   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Russian soldiers, Russian army, military column of tanks, zero temperatures, huge convoy of iron tanks, Russian troops, Russian journalist Farida Rustamova  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's what got Nazi Germany. https://www.newscenter1.tv/living-history-how-40-temperatures-stopped-nazi-germany/
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: It's what got Nazi Germany. https://www.newscenter1.tv/living-history-how-40-temperatures-stopped-nazi-germany/


It's what got everyone throughout history who thought it was a good idea to invade Russia, that and running out of food.  My military history teacher called them Russia's two great defenders, General Mud and General Snow.  You would think they would have learned from this.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mud farks invaders, snow favors whoever has the shortest supply line.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With Russia going after power plants, a Ukrainian Winter is no ally to Ukraine.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Napoleon has entered the chat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: With Russia going after power plants, a Ukrainian Winter is no ally to Ukraine.


The Ukrainians will build fires out of spare Russians.
 
aperson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought you were talking about the sniper known as Wali....

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595277/Canadian-sniper-arrives-Ukraine-answering-President-Zelenskys-call-foreign-fighters.html
 
Oysterman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Russian journalist Farida Rustamova wrote on Substack, citing a high-level source in the Russian government, that Kremlin insiders believe the war to be a complete disaster."

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.


People used to living in Russia aren't used to living in a battle tank with limited fuel supply.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
General Winter isn't doing Ukrainian refugees any favors.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: With Russia going after power plants, a Ukrainian Winter is no ally to Ukraine.


If the mud freezes then Ukraine has a bigger problem.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.


I've seen Russians running naked thru the woods in those temperatures. Oh wait, that was on "The Sopranos"
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://ageofrevolution.org/200-object/flow-map-of-napoleons-invasion-of-russia/
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are worse ways to die than freezing in a tank.

Like, getting out to find warmth and being burned alive by a molotov cocktail.

Those Murder Boys got some rough decisions ahead.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's what got everyone throughout history who thought it was a good idea to invade Russia,


If they were pasty-ass Europeans.  Mongols loved invading Russia in the winter
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Click to start the gif and see how it started. Click again to see how it's going
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: There are worse ways to die than freezing in a tank.

Like, getting out to find warmth and being burned alive by a molotov cocktail.

Those Murder Boys got some rough decisions ahead.


In that case, at least they'll die warm.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.

People used to living in Russia aren't used to living in a battle tank with limited fuel supply.


Yakut school kids TRYING to get back home from school
Youtube 8pqo7HPbcBg
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.


They do not live outside. And those who can survive this sort of thing are equipped to do so, they also know the dos and don't.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Three Crooked Squirrels: With Russia going after power plants, a Ukrainian Winter is no ally to Ukraine.

If the mud freezes then Ukraine has a bigger problem.


Tomorrow is the only day where the forecast high is freezing (and that's only -1C). By saturday it's back to highs of ~5C plus or minus a bit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unless those Russian soldiers just flew in after spending the last decade in South Beach Miami I think most of them will be just fine.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.


Living indoors though...
 
v2micca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aperson: Not to be a pessimist, but -20C probably isn't that problematic to people used to living in Russia.


I was about to say, at -20° you don't even need to run the generator above level one, can have most heaters outside of medical tents turned off and as long as you have upgrade all dwellings to at least Bunkhouses you are fine, won't even generate discontent.

/hoping there are some Frostpunk fans out there that get the references.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Three Crooked Squirrels: With Russia going after power plants, a Ukrainian Winter is no ally to Ukraine.

If the mud freezes then Ukraine has a bigger problem.


I wouldn't worry about it unless there's many days of sustained deep freeze. If anything, a few inches of frozen crust is worse than plain mud because once a truck or tank breaks it and mixes it with the underlying mud, you end up with a mix of ice and mud that's super slippery.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Ooohhh, it's a bit cold, it's a bit cold..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Amish Tech Support: Napoleon has entered the chat


"entered the chat" has entered the chat.
 
