 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So, you know those giant ballooning spiders that the entire East Coast is bracing for? Yeah, about that   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1431 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2022 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TL/DR:

Important update from a friend: "They're orb weavers, not dangerous to people, and eat bugs the local spiders don't. The spider people are dealing with this fake news."

Don't kill the parachuting spiders, they come in peace!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Znuh: TL/DR:

Important update from a friend: "They're orb weavers, not dangerous to people, and eat bugs the local spiders don't. The spider people are dealing with this fake news."

Don't kill the parachuting spiders, they come in peace!


Existence of spider-people confirmed.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, just keep them away from ionizing radiation sources and guys named Peter Parker or Bruce Banner and we're all good, right?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Almost at the drop zone.  Don't worry boys, we'll be greeted as liberators!  Go! Go! Go! Go!"

Narrator:  They were not greeted as liberators.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spider-like typing detected
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.


I am in Georgia and last fall I walked into bunches of the webs as my dog led me on walks through the woods. No big deal. These guys (big gals in fact) in giant webs are really beautiful to see. My BIL and SIL claim to have been bitten but I don't believe them. Last fall the big webs were all through my front and back yard. I learned to carry a stick when my dog walked me every day. Not to kill the little guys but to keep the webs off my head Thank God for nature, who, (God) BTW I don't believe in, except of course, the miracle of the dropped rock that Jesus makes go down every time you let go of it. Hell! even if you throw it up into the air Jesus brings it right down to the ground every time. Therefore I say thank you Jesus for the Joros and the miracle of the dropped rock. Lately I have noticed that my body is stuck to "down" also for some reason and I can no longer just go up. Could be Jesus having his fun and tricking me, but that is a story for some other day.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pehvbot: "Almost at the drop zone.  Don't worry boys, we'll be greeted as liberators!  Go! Go! Go! Go!"

Narrator:  They were not greeted as liberators.


That is too funny!
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.


These guys have a big appetite for steak, or as we call them, stink bugs. I just hope they also love Asian lady bugs. Those little good looking beetles love biting people and taking over their homes.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: TL/DR:

Important update from a friend: "They're orb weavers, not dangerous to people, and eat bugs the local spiders don't. The spider people are dealing with this fake news."

Don't kill the parachuting spiders, they come in peace!


TL/DR?? It's a damn tweet.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no big deal until you look up and take one to the face.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Yeah, no big deal until you look up and take one to the face.


This.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what happened the last time foreign invaders parachuted in....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they stay away from my toilet, they are welcome.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.


Wasps eat spiders and my soul.
I hate wasps.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: TL/DR:

Important update from a friend: "They're orb weavers, not dangerous to people, and eat bugs the local spiders don't. The spider people are dealing with this fake news."

Don't kill the parachuting spiders, they come in peace!


Oh yeah. That one comes in peace. But then he brings a friend. His friend may come in peace, too, but then he'll bring a friend. Then they'll bring a couple friends, and they'll bring a couple friends. Next thing you know, you're a Nazi spider bar and you've lost control of the situation. You gotta stop that shiat right out the gate.

/Did I do it right?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love orb weavers.  Huge, beautiful, HTFDSDT webs they make are gorgeous.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.

I am in Georgia and last fall I walked into bunches of the webs as my dog led me on walks through the woods. No big deal. These guys (big gals in fact) in giant webs are really beautiful to see. My BIL and SIL claim to have been bitten but I don't believe them. Last fall the big webs were all through my front and back yard. I learned to carry a stick when my dog walked me every day. Not to kill the little guys but to keep the webs off my head Thank God for nature, who, (God) BTW I don't believe in, except of course, the miracle of the dropped rock that Jesus makes go down every time you let go of it. Hell! even if you throw it up into the air Jesus brings it right down to the ground every time. Therefore I say thank you Jesus for the Joros and the miracle of the dropped rock. Lately I have noticed that my body is stuck to "down" also for some reason and I can no longer just go up. Could be Jesus having his fun and tricking me, but that is a story for some other day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SURE, LISTEN TO THE HOT CHICK WITH TATTOOS AND NOT THE ARACHNOLOGIST.

/I literally said this the last time this shiat went around.
//I'd listen to her talk about microeconomics for seven hours, too, and ignore Keynes standing five feet away with a PowerPoint and the entire G20 taking notes.
///Swoon...
 
DVD
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is still relevant!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new arachnid overlords.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I love orb weavers.  Huge, beautiful, HTFDSDT webs they make are gorgeous.


Same here.  They're amazing, the webs (and the spiders themselves look gorgeous as long as you don't walk into one, and as somebody living in yellow jacket country, they keep the real asshole bugs from setting up shop in your area.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I keep telling my daughter spiders are our friends taking out the really annoying insects and they wouldn't be in our house if they couldn't make a living etc. At 17 she still demands I kill whatever spider is in her room. I usually simply relocate them.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.

Wasps eat spiders and my soul.
I hate wasps.


There are some farked. up. wasps.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No surprise that a UK newspaper would over hype anything about spiders.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.


One of my spider allies in the basement
Fark user imageView Full Size


I also had big wolf (I think) spider neighbors outside.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Guardian with crappy reporting?

I'm shocked.  So shocked.

I can't even, rn.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm confused, so, I'm not supposed to be afraid of the spiders? Am I still afraid of murder hornets? Africanized bees? Honestly, It's a jungle out there.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB:

The other day future wife moved a box in my closet that has been there since I moved in over a year ago, and a couple spiders were there, she kinda freaked out about em. I told her quite calmly, they're fine, they're just doing spider things.

See, me and the spiders in this home have a peace treaty. They stay out of my bed, and I don't stomp them into mush. So far it has been amicable. Do your spider things, and I'll do my human things.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was down south this summer and they had taken over a town.  Everywhere you went these crazy giant spiders and webs smack you in the face.
I'm a fan of spiders when I can't see them.  These things freak me out.
Not looking fw to them moving in although I suspect  my cats will have a lot of fun
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.

I am in Georgia and last fall I walked into bunches of the webs as my dog led me on walks through the woods. No big deal. These guys (big gals in fact) in giant webs are really beautiful to see. My BIL and SIL claim to have been bitten but I don't believe them. Last fall the big webs were all through my front and back yard. I learned to carry a stick when my dog walked me every day. Not to kill the little guys but to keep the webs off my head Thank God for nature, who, (God) BTW I don't believe in, except of course, the miracle of the dropped rock that Jesus makes go down every time you let go of it. Hell! even if you throw it up into the air Jesus brings it right down to the ground every time. Therefore I say thank you Jesus for the Joros and the miracle of the dropped rock. Lately I have noticed that my body is stuck to "down" also for some reason and I can no longer just go up. Could be Jesus having his fun and tricking me, but that is a story for some other day.


I can almost pinpoint when you took the bong rip mid-post.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

tea_francis: Ok. We need to talk about the media doing spiders dirty again. Strap in. We're talking about these GIANT SPIDERS THAT ARE PARACHUTING IN & TAKING OVER THE USA!! *gasp* Nonsense. Calm down. Here's what's up.🧵 https://t.co/t7gVINvOL4


Counterpoint: GIANT ASS FLOATING SPIDERS
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.

One of my spider allies in the basement
[Fark user image image 800x600]

I also had big wolf (I think) spider neighbors outside.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Bottom one is not a wolf spider. What you have there is a typical orb spider.

Wolf spiders look more like grass spiders:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saw this guy on one of the trees while apple picking this past fall. Don't know what kind it is, but I got a kick out of the fact that he was dressed for the season with a jack-o-lantern on his butt.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Spiders eat mosquitos and flies.
I like spiders.


I leave all Orb Weavers alone. The Black Widows I kill if I find them inside.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


turns out she faked the results
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snort: The Guardian with crappy reporting?

I'm shocked.  So shocked.

I can't even, rn.


What's wrong with the Guardian reporting?  Be specific. Tell us what is wrong about this headline:
"Huge invasive spiders native to Asia expected to spread along US east coast."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yep, bracing. Was definitely doing that. Definitely. Bracing. For the thing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exluddite: [Fark user image image 599x1063]
Saw this guy on one of the trees while apple picking this past fall. Don't know what kind it is, but I got a kick out of the fact that he was dressed for the season with a jack-o-lantern on his butt.


That looks like a kind of Jumping Spider
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Yeah, no big deal until you look up and take one to the face.


And then..?
 
lithven
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sorry I lost the thread a bit when she said (paraphrased) "yes it's an invasive species and it is spreading but stop worrying about it!"  I'm sorry I don't care how cute it is, invasive species only spread because they are out competing native species.  That was conveniently not addressed in her thread. In fact Africanized honey bees could meet most of the same criteria she is using . I mean relax, we already had bees in the US, right?
 
emtwo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I also had big wolf (I think) spider neighbors outside.
[Fark user image 850x637]


That's not a wolf spider. That looks like a common European garden spider, araneus diadematus.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Yeah, no big deal until you look up and take one to the face.


True story: I've hiked the Na Pali coast twice. Best part of the morning was the first person I met hiking the other direction. I knew at that point that I would no longer be walking face first into giant orb weaver webs.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These giant spiders will kill us all.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lithven: I'm sorry I lost the thread a bit when she said (paraphrased) "yes it's an invasive species and it is spreading but stop worrying about it!"  I'm sorry I don't care how cute it is, invasive species only spread because they are out competing native species.  That was conveniently not addressed in her thread. In fact Africanized honey bees could meet most of the same criteria she is using . I mean relax, we already had bees in the US, right?


I'll admit the "arachnologist of sorts" in her profile makes me want a lot more clarification on the "of sorts" part.  While I agree with her sentiment, I suspect it basically translates to "okay, not actually an arachnologist, but I have a thing for spiders, that's kind of the same right?".
 
animal color
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just asking somebody smarter than me about arachnids: How do these spiders differ in material ways from the writing spiders that are literally all over America (or at least the South) already?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peki: Bottom one is not a wolf spider. What you have there is a typical orb spider.


Got it thanks. They set up camp every year when I lived in that apartment, among my plants and stretching huge webs 10 or 20 feet alongside the garage. The white background in the pic below is the aluminum siding on the garage.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.