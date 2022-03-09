 Skip to content
(MSN)   Wind farm is nothing but hot air   (msn.com) divider line
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The defendants in this case used lies and misrepresentations to trick investors into paying them large amounts of money that they converted for their own, personal use.

Okay, good. Now do Joel Osteen, T. D. Jakes, Joyce Meyer and every other pastor, priest, bishop, cardinal and pope.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is gonna happen. It should not surprise anyone that "overpromising and underdelivering" looks to most people around the world as FRAUD. Just criminal behavior.

And then you have crooks doing straight-up criminal behavior. What is the difference? Nobody can tell.

So Green companies need to be ESPECIALLY careful to not attract unsophisticated investors, risk averse investors, and gullible people. Instead, they do just the opposite. There is a whole cottage industry of pie in the sky craziness being put forth to scam credulous investors with "great new ideas" or projects that never get finished, or even started. Just call every current technology "buggy whips" and seduce people with a brighter tomorrow.

You wind up with people scared to install LED bulbs. Because after people get scammed a few times, they will naturally associate the scam with the technology.

It's a shame. A certain magazine that starts with an F and rhymes with ORBS is full of crazy claims.

My favorite is a company claiming it can 3D print a home for 5000 dollars. The company later admitted that the best it can do is about 450,000 dollars.

Watching this stuff happen is mostly entertainment for me these days. I have about given up trying to warn people. Buy your NFTs and bitcoin everyone. Jump on those Russia bonds and leases!
 
