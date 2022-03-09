 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This is why we can't have nice things. Like new butts   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They get mad at folks reading children's books aloud in Mississippi, that is all I need to know about that place to avoid it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This explains why I was never invited back as a substitute teacher.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's unclear if the reading sparked complaints among students or parents."


No way do small kids object to a book with that title. Smirks, snickers, and guffaws will ensue.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One that won't make me nervous
One that won't make me blue
One that makes me poo like
I'm makin' poos with yooouuuuu....
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My go to kids' book is Walter, the Farting Dog.  Can't read it inside, kids go nuts, so it's a mini field trip and reading adventure all in one.

Teachers like it, because they get a break, and the kids come back in giggling and tired.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess "Come on, kids! Let's read about butt-stuff" was a little too cheeky for conservatives, who have no butt, because the butt is evil and insidious and will destroy everything with its massive movement and uncontrolled desire to inflict pain and death. buhahaha!1
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wanna new butt
One that won't try to poot
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: My go to kids' book is Walter, the Farting Dog.  Can't read it inside, kids go nuts, so it's a mini field trip and reading adventure all in one.

Teachers like it, because they get a break, and the kids come back in giggling and tired.


My son loved The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. They wouldn't let him bring it to school because it had the word "stupid" in the title.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've held onto my butt, so I don't need a new one yet.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
MS Teachers: "I need a new job."
 
R2112
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most of the people I've seen from Mississippi have an extra to spare
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blondambition: cherryl taggart: My go to kids' book is Walter, the Farting Dog.  Can't read it inside, kids go nuts, so it's a mini field trip and reading adventure all in one.

Teachers like it, because they get a break, and the kids come back in giggling and tired.

My son loved The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. They wouldn't let him bring it to school because it had the word "stupid" in the title.

[i5.walmartimages.com image 612x612]


I loved that book. Gave me what eventually becomes a great appreciation for parody.

/"As it turned out, he was just a really ugly duckling. And he grew up to be just a really ugly duck. The End."
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HELL ORBS "Arschersetzer" feat. KC Green
Youtube wmOw-jplSMk
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank God for Mississippi
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What makes it even more shocking is that it happened in 'Hinds' County. Clearly they object to getting new hinds.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If god meant for kids to read about butts he would have written a whole butt chapter into the Bible. Maybe even come up with 10 butt commandments like "Thou shalt keep wiping until the paper comes back white," or "He who smelt it dealt it."

My point is, kids don't need no books but the Bible. The real one, in King James English with the shalts in it, and none of that new age bullshait where god is gender neutral and there's bullet points. And none of that Mormon nonsense either. Just the plain old Bible should be good enough for anyone.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The outrage factor would have been worse had he read this book:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which is also one of my favorite adult "children's" books.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I guess "Come on, kids! Let's read about butt-stuff" was a little too cheeky for conservatives, who have no butt, because the butt is evil and insidious and will destroy everything with its massive movement and uncontrolled desire to inflict pain and death. buhahaha!1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And people biatch about how New York and other school districts have union contracts that make it so teachers can't be fired at the whims of a few pearl clutching parents or a douchebag principal/school board.

This is why public sector workers need unions.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Teachers have powerful unions and they put up with this shiat?
 
whtriced
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the snowflakes cried because their precious seed was caused unnecessary embarrassment?  The fascists are on the loose.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You libs are all glib, but imagine the horror of having your 7 year-old child ask you a question about a part of their body that their bathing suit covers.

Not so smug now, are you?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My 8yr old loves that book
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Teachers have powerful unions and they put up with this shiat?


And the GOP talking point has entered the chat.

But seriously, couldn't this guy just have gotten off with a good spanking?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope there's a Chuck Tingle book inspired by this. Pounded in the Butt by the Book My New Butt. Or, Pounded in the Butt by the Sentient Manifestation of Some School Board Member's Sexual Frustration That Makes Him Hate Butt Books.
 
